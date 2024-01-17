Rykneld Homes shortlisted for regional award
Rykneld Homes has been recognised for its extensive community work after making it onto the shortlist for a regional award.
Projects that secured the social housing provider the nomination in the EEM Building Communities Awards’ Best use of an EEM Charitable Donation category include BMX sessions, holiday hunger schemes, kurling clubs and cooking lessons.
Entries were judged by an expert panel with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the housing and construction industry.
Lorraine Shaw, Rykneld Homes Managing Director, said: “Our dedicated community teams work incredibly hard to make North East Derbyshire a great place to live, so they really deserve the recognition that this nomination brings.
“We spend a substantial amount supporting our communities each year - last year EEM generously contributed to that total, so to be recognised in this way is a real boost.”
The nomination relates to a host of community initiatives managed by Rykneld Homes communities teams aimed at:
Improving people's health (both physical and mental)
Bringing the community together and reducing social isolation
Improving opportunities for children and young people
Enhancing the environment
Tackling unemployment
Reducing anti-social behaviour
Encouraging volunteering
Others nominated in our category are Derby Homes, Mansfield District Council and MHA.
Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Friday March 15.