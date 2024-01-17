News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Rykneld Homes shortlisted for regional award

BMX sessions, cooking classes and kurling clubs all helped secure the nomination
By Amy OrtonContributor
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rykneld Homes has been recognised for its extensive community work after making it onto the shortlist for a regional award.

Projects that secured the social housing provider the nomination in the EEM Building Communities Awards’ Best use of an EEM Charitable Donation category include BMX sessions, holiday hunger schemes, kurling clubs and cooking lessons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entries were judged by an expert panel with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the housing and construction industry.

Most Popular
BMX sessions are one of the many community events organised by Rykneld HomesBMX sessions are one of the many community events organised by Rykneld Homes
BMX sessions are one of the many community events organised by Rykneld Homes

Lorraine Shaw, Rykneld Homes Managing Director, said: “Our dedicated community teams work incredibly hard to make North East Derbyshire a great place to live, so they really deserve the recognition that this nomination brings.

“We spend a substantial amount supporting our communities each year - last year EEM generously contributed to that total, so to be recognised in this way is a real boost.”

The nomination relates to a host of community initiatives managed by Rykneld Homes communities teams aimed at:

  • Improving people's health (both physical and mental)

  • Bringing the community together and reducing social isolation

  • Improving opportunities for children and young people

  • Enhancing the environment

  • Tackling unemployment

  • Reducing anti-social behaviour

  • Encouraging volunteering

Others nominated in our category are Derby Homes, Mansfield District Council and MHA.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Friday March 15.

Related topics:North East Derbyshire