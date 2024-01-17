BMX sessions, cooking classes and kurling clubs all helped secure the nomination

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rykneld Homes has been recognised for its extensive community work after making it onto the shortlist for a regional award.

Projects that secured the social housing provider the nomination in the EEM Building Communities Awards’ Best use of an EEM Charitable Donation category include BMX sessions, holiday hunger schemes, kurling clubs and cooking lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries were judged by an expert panel with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the housing and construction industry.

BMX sessions are one of the many community events organised by Rykneld Homes

Lorraine Shaw, Rykneld Homes Managing Director, said: “Our dedicated community teams work incredibly hard to make North East Derbyshire a great place to live, so they really deserve the recognition that this nomination brings.

“We spend a substantial amount supporting our communities each year - last year EEM generously contributed to that total, so to be recognised in this way is a real boost.”

The nomination relates to a host of community initiatives managed by Rykneld Homes communities teams aimed at:

Improving people's health (both physical and mental)

Bringing the community together and reducing social isolation

Improving opportunities for children and young people

Enhancing the environment

Tackling unemployment

Reducing anti-social behaviour

Encouraging volunteering

Others nominated in our category are Derby Homes, Mansfield District Council and MHA.