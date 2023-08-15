This magnificent five-bedroom detached property set in a private and peaceful location alongside the River Derwent has been extensively refurbished by its current owners and boasts a modern interior that complements its generous living spaces.

Derwent Lodge on Derwent Drive, Baslow has wraparound gardens, seating terraces and its own dock overlooking the river.

Now on sale for £1.195 million, the property offers impressive accommodation to tempt prospective buyers.

There is a bright and airy open-plan breakfast kitchen and living/dining room, both of which overlook the river. A spacious lounge has a log burner and reclaimed French parquet flooring, providing an ideal space for relaxation.

Four of the five bedrooms are doubles and three benefit from en-suites. The first floor also accommodates a stylish family bathroom and a pleasant seating area on the landing.

The gardens are at the back and right side of the property, where there is a timber decked terrace and a further stone flagged terrace.

An integral garage completes the assets of Derwent Lodge, which is listed for sale on Zoopla and marketed by Blenheim Park Estates. For further information contact the estate agent on 01144 466562

