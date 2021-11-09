This impressive stone-built family house on Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf, is on the market for £450,000.

Ride along to this stone built family home in Derbyshire which neighbours a livery yard and is on the market for £450,000

A stone built detached three-bedroom house with a garden fringing a livery yard is listed as “the perfect location for the person of equestrian interests”.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:21 am

The family home on Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf, is on the market for £450,000 with estate agent William H. Brown.

Spacious accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes two reception rooms, additional study and utility room.

The property is described on the property website Zoopla as “standing in generous gardens to the rear.”

Features of the garden include lawn, paved seating areas, a wishing well, stone walls, established fruit trees and flower beds. Double security gates give shared access to the driveway which splits and leads to the back of the house where there is a double garage and parking space for several vehicles. Severn Trent shares the access to the driveway, only using it when maintenance is required at the water pump house in the fields beyond the property’s boundary.

1. Kitchen

The kitchen includes wall, base and drawer units with wood effect work surfaces which extend to a breakfast bar seating area. Built-in appliances include an electric oven with gas hob and extractor above.

2. Dining room

This room at the front of the house offers a lovely space for a family and guests to enjoy a meal together.

3. Sitting room

The focal points of the lounge are ceiling beams and a living flame gas fire set on a tiled hearth.

4. Study

An ideal place for the home worker, the study offers views over the rear garden.

