Ride along to this stone built family home in Derbyshire which neighbours a livery yard and is on the market for £450,000

The family home on Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf, is on the market for £450,000 with estate agent William H. Brown.
Spacious accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes two reception rooms, additional study and utility room.
The property is described on the property website Zoopla as “standing in generous gardens to the rear.”
Features of the garden include lawn, paved seating areas, a wishing well, stone walls, established fruit trees and flower beds. Double security gates give shared access to the driveway which splits and leads to the back of the house where there is a double garage and parking space for several vehicles. Severn Trent shares the access to the driveway, only using it when maintenance is required at the water pump house in the fields beyond the property’s boundary.