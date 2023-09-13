Review: The LEVOIT 36 inch Tower Fan featuring four modes and five speeds

Featuring a powerful motor with 4 modes, 5 fan speeds and wide coverage, the Levoit tower fan is perfect for keeping cool in summer without any noise impact at only 28 dB.

I was lucky enough to receive a LEVOIT 36 inch Tower Fan (RRP £89.99 – £64.79 (28% off) on Amazon).

Featuring a powerful motor with four modes, five fan speeds and wide coverage, the Levoit tower fan is perfect for keeping cool in summer without any noise impact at only 28 dB.

The upgraded motor is powerful enough to achieve a maximum fan speed of up to 25 feet per second, enabling the fan to cool the room quickly and easily, thereby reducing stuffiness in any room. In addition to this, the 90° oscillation mode provides an extra-wide coverage of up to 7m (23ft).

There are five varying fan speeds, which can be selected based upon the intended use. In addition to this, there are also four main modes: Auto Mode (hassle-free control), Turbo Mode (rapid cooling), Advanced Sleep Mode, and Normal Fan Mode (manual control). Selecting an option is simple and convenient with the included remote control that allows users to adjust the settings and cool down without having to get up – perfect for anyone using it in bed!

Designed to minimise disturbance whilst in use at night, the Advanced Sleep Mode on the Tower Fan turns off all display lights and can also intelligently and slowly adjust the fan speed based on the stages of the person’s sleep.

The simplified maintenance of the fan ensures a high-quality performance for years and makes it extremely durable. Perfect for ensuring that the air is clean and healthy, the washable back cover and wind wheel can easily be removed so that the inside of the fan can be wiped down. With a quick setup and no tools required, the base pieces can simply be snapped together, and it can be used immediately for some fresh and cooling air.

What I particularly like about this fan is how compact and attractive it is, and how quiet, others fans I have owned could never be used at night time but this was great for bedtimes, and with a timer meant I could drift off quite happily knowing it wouldn’t be on until morning.