Revealed: Top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the biggest drop in property prices

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th May 2025, 12:56 BST
Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire that have seen the biggest drop in property prices.

A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Derbyshire based on how much house prices have fallen over the past year.

The House Price Change Report looks at how much median house prices decreased in Derbyshire between September 2023 and September 2024.

The ranking was created by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance based on the Office for National Statistics.

Some places saw property prices drop by as much as 28%.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest decrease in property prices.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest decrease in property prices. Photo: Google

Bolsover South & Glapwell saw property prices fall from £238,750 in September 2024 to £198,000 in September 2023 - a decrease of 17.1%.

Bolsover South & Glapwell saw property prices fall from £238,750 in September 2024 to £198,000 in September 2023 - a decrease of 17.1%. Photo: Google

Property prices in Ashbourne South in Derbyshire Dales decreased by 17.6% from £293,000 to £241,500.

Property prices in Ashbourne South in Derbyshire Dales decreased by 17.6% from £293,000 to £241,500. Photo: Google

Clay Cross, in North East Derbyshire, saw a decrease of 18.3% as the median property price dropped from £239,995 to £196,000.

Clay Cross, in North East Derbyshire, saw a decrease of 18.3% as the median property price dropped from £239,995 to £196,000. Photo: Google

