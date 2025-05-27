A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Derbyshire based on how much house prices have fallen over the past year.

The House Price Change Report looks at how much median house prices decreased in Derbyshire between September 2023 and September 2024.

The ranking was created by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance based on the Office for National Statistics.

Some places saw property prices drop by as much as 28%.

Top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest decrease in property prices

Bolsover South & Glapwell saw property prices fall from £238,750 in September 2024 to £198,000 in September 2023 - a decrease of 17.1%.

Property prices in Ashbourne South in Derbyshire Dales decreased by 17.6% from £293,000 to £241,500.