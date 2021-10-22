Report sparks renewed flood fears over Derbyshire housing development

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Times reported that Woodall Homes had agreed to install an underwater storage system at its site in Clay Lane to tackle potential flooding following complaints from neighbours.

Since then a new survey has now been carried out at the site, which has revealed that the eastern bank of Press Brook, which runs alongside the development, is higher than the bank on the Windermere Road side, placing that area within a Flood Zone 3.

A spokesman for Woodall Homes said as part of the planning application, the company submitted a flood risk assessment, which did not find a likelihood of increased flooding.

Simon Bond from BSP Consulting, which carried out calculations on behalf of the flood authority Derbyshire County Council, said peak flood depth increases to 1.156m and there was a one in a 100 year chance of it reaching 122.341m.

In a letter objecting to the planning application, Windermere Road resident Richard Eden stated he had previously informed the planning authority that one side of the brook was lower, but felt his comments had been ignored.

“This information proves that my information and facts given were not just hearsay,” he said.

“I would therefore ask again for this planning application to be revoked on the grounds of misled information and not having the correct hydraulic survey completed, which should have been done with the historical flooding events in this area.”

In another letter of objection, fellow Windermere Road resident Mark Allen commented: “I have previously submitted both video and photographic evidence showing the brook with a water level height of 1.26m.

“I would welcome anyone who can read a tape measure to look at the photographic and video evidence that I have provided, to come to my house and check the measurements that I have recorded.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We will continue to work with the planning team at North East District Council and the developer to try and ensure that the flood risk to both existing and new properties isn’t increased and managed appropriately.”