These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 High Street, Chesterfield: Internal alterations and repairs.

Whittington Business Park, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Seven signs including fascia signs, a totem sign and LED tube lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to eastern side of junction with Station Road and Windmill Way, Brimington: Crown lift 5m and crown thin by 25% group of sycamore trees.

Plans for new houses must be approved by the local authority before building work can begin.

Land west of Wash House Lane, Chesterfield: Remove weak limb of ash tree to reduce risk of damage.

40 Orchard View Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Loft conversion with rear dormer, alterations and single storey side/rear extension.

1 Cornwell Close, Brimington: Detached garage.

16 Barholme Close, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension to bungalow with some internal remodelling and some external works. External wall insulation and render to be added to external walls. PV panels and rooflights to be added to roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Ramsey Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey side and rear extension.

Field to the east of Hundall Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Retrospective planning permission for two portable horse stables.

Unit 15, Foxwood Industrial Park, Foxwood Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Infill extension between two existing units to create a bigger unit, cut through the existing embankment in the south to create a new service yard with parking and plant and creation of a vehicula access from Dunston Road.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

St Helena Campus, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Tree works including felling of one, cutting back branches, coppicing and removal of dead and dying branches. Conditional approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

404 Old Road, Chesterfield: Remove one horse chestnut tree. Conditional approval.

38 Sutton Crescent, Inkersall: Single storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Ash Tree Close, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Work on nine trees including the felling of a holly tree at the rear of 2 Ash Tree Close and the felling of a sycamore in the rear garden of 6 Ash Tree Close. Conditional permission.

2 Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Ground floor rear extension to shop, conversion of first floor dental laboratories to a two-bed flat with external alterations and provision of an additional refrigeration condensing unit. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Garth, 27 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Removal of trees on the south/west boundary. Unconditional permission.

3A Wharf Lane, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing buildings and erection of a three-storey building (top floor in roof-space) containing 12 bedrooms to be occupied as a house in multiple occupation with parking and amenity space. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Brendeck Ltd, Stonebroom Industrial Estate, Stonebroom: Demolition of existing warehouse and erection of warehouse and office building including creation of new access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwood Cottage Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Prior notification for the installation of solar PV panels on a commercial building.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

11 Hallfields Rise, Alfreton: Fell one sycamore. Approved.

46 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension and new side window. Conditionally approved.

2 Fanny Avenue, Killamarsh: Lower the kerbs to gain off road parking. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Masefield Way, Holmewood: Construction of brick built summerhouse to rear. Conditionally approved.

58 Smithy Croft Dronfield Woodhouse: Two storey front and rear extensions. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Yew Tree Farm, Astwith Lane, Astwith, Chesterfield: Fell trees/bushes (holly, leylandi and hawthorn).

1 Cornfield Avenue, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Use of property as a residential children’s home for two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Langwith Self Storage, Park Vew, Whaley Thorns: Erection of portal frame building to match adjacent building for expansion of existing use (brewery and tap room).

51 Pattison Street, Shuttlewood: Conversion of house into children’s home.

Garden land to the rear of 38 Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: Reserved matters for the erection of two detached dwellings with parking and garden spaces and the provision of off-street parking for 38 Chesterfield Road.

6 Lindrick Way, Barlborough: First floor extension over existing.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11 Ridgeway, Langwith Junction: Single storey rear extension. Certified lawful.

Forge New Homes development site, Welbeck Road, Bolsover: Inclusion of substation and upgrade of shared access road fronting plot 7-12, including replacement trees. Granted.

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Roof renewal, thermal, ventilation, maintenance access and fire upgrading to the Outwing roof. Granted conditionally.

17 Norton Avenue, Shuttlewood: Single storey rear extension to existing lower ground floor, rear extension with balcony to existing ground floor, raising of roof height and erection of a rear dormer to form room in the roof space. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 High Street, Clowne, Proposed custom and self build dormer bungalow. Granted conditionally.

Park View, Bassett Hill, Upper Langwith: Single storey extension to front and side and creation of rooms in roof space with three dormers. Granted conditionally.