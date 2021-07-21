Rental guarantor company launches new house-finding service

A new rental support service is expanding its offering.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Friday, 23rd July 2021, 9:11 am

Housing Hand, a rental guarantor service, has launched a free House Finder Service, to connect tenants and agents across the UK.

It allows agents to set preferences for the kind of tenants they are seeking, such as students or working professionals, while those looking for accommodation can register with the service to connect with agents and find the perfect property.

And all the agents signed up accept Housing Hand as a guarantor, meaning tenants will not have to find one when they find the home they want to rent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

James Maguire, of Housing Hand, said: “We wanted to take some of the pain out of the property-finding experience.

“Searching for a new home can be a stressful time, whether you’re moving in order to study somewhere, or are a working professional looking to relocate.

“By providing a free service to connect renters with agents in a way that matches both parties’ requirements, we’re making renting easier.”

Read More

Read More
Developer allowed to back out of promise to build affordable homes in Derbyshire
Housing Hand's new service helps agents and would-be tenants find each other.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Derbyshire Times