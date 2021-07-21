Rental guarantor company launches new house-finding service

Housing Hand, a rental guarantor service, has launched a free House Finder Service, to connect tenants and agents across the UK.

It allows agents to set preferences for the kind of tenants they are seeking, such as students or working professionals, while those looking for accommodation can register with the service to connect with agents and find the perfect property.

And all the agents signed up accept Housing Hand as a guarantor, meaning tenants will not have to find one when they find the home they want to rent.

James Maguire, of Housing Hand, said: “We wanted to take some of the pain out of the property-finding experience.

“Searching for a new home can be a stressful time, whether you’re moving in order to study somewhere, or are a working professional looking to relocate.

“By providing a free service to connect renters with agents in a way that matches both parties’ requirements, we’re making renting easier.”

Housing Hand's new service helps agents and would-be tenants find each other.