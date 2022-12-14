A two-bedroom cottage on the edge of the Peak District that has been recently renovated offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The property at Chatsworth Road, Rowsley is on the market for £275,000, Estate agent Dales & Peaks describe the end terrace as “charming, boasting stunning period touches throughout, beautifully presented gardens and incredible scenic views.”

Accommodation is set over two floors and includes an open plan living and dining room, modern kitchen and utility room with access to the rear garden, downstairs wc, two double bedrooms with fireplaces and a bathroom with roll top bath and walk-in shower.

A balcony, which is accessed from the second bedroom, is big enough to accommodate seating and gives views across the beautiful countryside.

Listed on the property website Zoopla, the house has a Derbyshire Dales local occupancy clause. For more details, call 01629 347674.

