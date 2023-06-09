Renovated home overlooking river in picture-postcard Derbyshire village is typical of 'long house' style in farming communities
Offers in excess of £695,000 are invited for 1-2 Mount Pleasant, The Dukes Drive, Ashford In The Water.
Located on a private road, the house is just a short walk across the bridge that leads to the charming picture-postcard village.
The original house is typical of the ‘long house’ style that features in some farming communities in the Derbyshire Dales.
Stripped back and fully refurbished by its current owners, natural materials including stone, wood, linen and wool are consistent throughout the home.
Two reception rooms on the ground floor provide ample living and dining space, including a generous lounge and a beautifully appointed kitchen/dining room. The studio is perfect for those looking to work from home and opens onto the rear parking area and courtyard garden beyond.
The bedrooms are well-proportioned; the principal has an adjoining bathroom and one of the other bedrooms has a newly fitted en suite.
For further details, call Redbrik on 01246 563060.