With its enviable position overlooking the River Wye, this outstanding three-bedroom home and adjoining studio is poised to attract interest from potential buyers.

Offers in excess of £695,000 are invited for 1-2 Mount Pleasant, The Dukes Drive, Ashford In The Water.

Located on a private road, the house is just a short walk across the bridge that leads to the charming picture-postcard village.

The original house is typical of the ‘long house’ style that features in some farming communities in the Derbyshire Dales.

Stripped back and fully refurbished by its current owners, natural materials including stone, wood, linen and wool are consistent throughout the home.

Two reception rooms on the ground floor provide ample living and dining space, including a generous lounge and a beautifully appointed kitchen/dining room. The studio is perfect for those looking to work from home and opens onto the rear parking area and courtyard garden beyond.

The bedrooms are well-proportioned; the principal has an adjoining bathroom and one of the other bedrooms has a newly fitted en suite.

1 . Prime location 1-2 Mount Pleasant is located on a private road just over the bridge from the village of Ashford in the Water. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen/diner The kitchen has Smeg appliances, a double Belfast sink and marble quartz worktops. There is a fireplace in the dining area. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3 . Dining room Natural light floods into the property where there is an open-plan layout in the ground-floor living accommodation. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4 . Studio The studio looks out onto the rear parking area and courtyard garden beyond. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales