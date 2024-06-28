Gatehouse Farm at Gatehouse Lane, Hathersage is on sale for £1,495,000 with agents Blenheim Park Estates offering “a rare opportunity to acquire a home with superb tranquility, space and location.”

This family home has been extensively renovated by the current owners who have preserved the farmhouse’s inherent character. The open plan layout of the dining room, breakfast kitchen and garden room presents fabulous spaces for contemporary living.

A well-appointed kitchen has an Aga, separate oven/hob, marble work surface, island and integrated appliances.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious lounge connecting to a modern office/second lounge with bi-folding doors to the garden. There is a ground-floor bedroom suite, an en-suite and a mezzanine level.Four generously sized bedrooms are spread across the first floor, one of which has an en-suite shower room, while a luxurious family bathroom boasts a roll-top bath.

Gatehouse Farm has stunning outdoor spaces including a south-facing stone seating terrace to the front and a landscaped formal garden to the rear with an additional, elevated patio. The formal garden provides access to a large expanse of green space that is surrounded by mature trees. The extended garden offers potential for use as a ménage, stables, holiday accommodation, leisure buildings or even glamping (subject to planning). Included within the 9.5 acres of land are two fields that are suitable for grazing, smallholding or equestrian use with access from the garden and a second gated access from Coggers Lane.

The property is listed on Zoopla.

Front aspect The gravelled driveway provides parking for five vehicles and leads to a double garage. Two sets of stone steps rise to a stone flagged seating terrace which provides access to the main entrance door and bedroom five.

Country kitchen The breakfast kitchen has underfloor heating, solid wood storage units which incorporate a pantry cupboard, marble work surfaces, upstands and a Belfast sink.. A central island provides additional storage, casual seating and incorporates a matching marble work surface, a multi-zone induction hob and a fan assisted oven and separate grill. The focal point of the kitchen is the Aga range cooker with two hot plates, two ovens and an extractor fan above. The other integrated appliances include a dishwasher, full-height fridge and a full-height freezer.

Historic charm The focal point of the room is the open, cast-iron fireplace with a reclaimed oak mantel featuring Roman numeral carvings, a cast-iron canopy, stone surround and a decorative hearth. An oak door opens to bedroom five.