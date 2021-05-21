Where do you think is the best place in Derbyshire to live?

Readers choose their favourite places to live in Derbyshire

Beautiful countryside, stunning stately homes, pretty villages in a county that’s within easy reach of cities – few places are better than Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:07 am

More than 41 million day visitors experience the delights of our county every year, marvelling at the wonders that many of us who are permanently based in Derbyshire may often take for granted.

We asked Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook where is the best place to live in the county...do you agree with them?

1. Chesterfield

David Gascoyne and Ann Sims both wrote that Chesterfield was the best place to live.

2. Rowsley

Dene Quittenton-Shaw writes: "Rowsley for sure."

3. Hope

Janese Jenkinson writes: "Hope. Then I could say I live in Hope."

4. Highoredish

Gem Dixon writes: "Highoredish Ashover - it's beautiful."

