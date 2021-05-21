Readers choose their favourite places to live in Derbyshire
Beautiful countryside, stunning stately homes, pretty villages in a county that’s within easy reach of cities – few places are better than Derbyshire.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 9:07 am
More than 41 million day visitors experience the delights of our county every year, marvelling at the wonders that many of us who are permanently based in Derbyshire may often take for granted.
We asked Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook where is the best place to live in the county...do you agree with them?
