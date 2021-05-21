Readers choose their favourite places to live in Derbyshire

More than 41 million day visitors experience the delights of our county every year, marvelling at the wonders that many of us who are permanently based in Derbyshire may often take for granted.

We asked Derbyshire Times followers on Facebook where is the best place to live in the county...do you agree with them?

1. Chesterfield David Gascoyne and Ann Sims both wrote that Chesterfield was the best place to live.

2. Rowsley Dene Quittenton-Shaw writes: "Rowsley for sure."

3. Hope Janese Jenkinson writes: "Hope. Then I could say I live in Hope."

4. Highoredish Gem Dixon writes: "Highoredish Ashover - it's beautiful."