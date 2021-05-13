'Rare opportunity' to purchase substantial seven-bedroom North Derbyshire home with six acres of land and self-contained annexe

The six/seven-bedroom home, on Oxcroft Lane, Oxcroft, features a self-contained annexe, as well as a range of other outbuildings.

Wilson Estate Agents, which is marketing the property, in its listing on property website Zoopla, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire this substantial six/seven-bedroom property with about six acres of land, a range of outbuildings including a large workshop and stable and also with a separate, self-contained annexe.

“ Enjoying a most sought-after location on the Oxcroft Estate, surrounded by countryside, the accommodation has been generously extended by the current owners.

Highlights include a large lounge-diner, breakfast kitchen, office, bathroom and heated conservatory on the ground floor, as well as a second reception room, currently used as a bedroom.

On the first floor are six bedrooms, three of which are ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Outside is a large garden, double garage, further covered vehicle accommodation, a barn, stable block and the annexe, as well as grazing land.

