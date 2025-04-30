Ladygrove Cottage at Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor, Matlock is set in around 1.4 acres of terraced gardens, lawns and woodland. There is a range of bespoke outbuildings and a garage with office/hobby space.

Offers in the region of £950,000 are invited for the property which a spokesperson for marketing agent Fidler Taylor says: “combines a special location and a distinctive quality home.”

Formerly part of the Sydnope Hall estate, the cottage is believed to date from around 1820 and understood to have only been sold on the open market once through that time. Its current owners took up residence in the 1990s and since then extensive renovation and refurbishment have created a well-appointed home where craftsman stonemasonry and joinery typify the attention to detail throughout. Similar high calibre workmanship is evident in the outbuildings which provide versatile space for storage, hobbies, home working and outdoor entertaining.

The cottage is constructed of punched Derbyshire stone beneath a Westmoreland slate roof and has English oak windows and doors. Unique internal features include antique oak panelling to the living room, one bedroom and partly to the hall and stairs. A heavily timbered vaulted roof is a highlight of the sitting room.

A dining kitchen, two reception rooms, three bedrooms and two bathrooms are included in the accommodation.

Access to the property is via a long driveway off the approach drive to Sydnope Hill apartments. The drive descends through neighbouring farm pasture before crossing a stone bridge spanning Sydnope Brook.

The grounds of the cottage are a haven for birds and wildlife drawn by the privacy, seclusion and limited light pollution.

Further details on Ladybrook Cottage are available on the Zoopla website or contact the agent Fidler Taylor on 01629 347189.

1 . Secluded location Ladygrove Cottage is set in 1.4 acres of gardens and grounds, surrounded by farmland and woodland. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Aerial view The cottage has been renovated and refurbished since its current owners took occupancy in the 1990s. Photo: Fruits of labour Photo Sales

3 . Heart of home The dining kitchen boasts an oil fired range cooker, a central island, granite worktops and a Belfast style sink. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales