Rare opportunity to buy £995,000 rural farmhouse with 12 acres of land and gardens plus outbuildings near Peak District

The stone-built four-bedroomed detatched house at Millers Green, Wirksworth, enjoys far-reaching views across open countryside.
The agent Fidler Taylor states: “The property takes full advantage of its rural setting taking in the most delightful countryside views from most elevations. Occupying a peaceful location within this sought after hamlet location yet walkable to the popular and historic market town of Wirksworth. ”
Owned by the same family since the Fifties, improvements have been made to the two-storey property over the years yet it still offers opportunity for enhancement and alteration. There is potential to extend into the garage and room above from the main house if required. A two storey stone barn/workshop also lends itself to conversion, all subject to obtaining any necessary planning consents.
Other outbuildings consiste of a single storey stone barn, block and corrugated sheet store and former piggery, open fronted implement shed and lean-to steel framed building.
The formal gardens are primarily at the front and side of the property which adjoin one of the fields included in the sale.
The property is on the market for £995,000 and listed on Zoopla.
For more details, contact Fidler Taylor on 01335 671708.