Welcome to the Mansfield house with its own pub! Yes, one of the reception rooms at this five-bedroom home on West Hill Avenue, Mansfield has been converted into a large bar. Offers in the region of £575,000 for the property are invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Raise a glass to ‘exceptional’ £575,000 family home –  with its own pub!

There cannot be many houses with their own pub, so let us raise a glass and say cheers to this unique-looking, four-bedroom property, which has just arrived on the market.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:09 BST

One of the reception rooms at the house, which is just the other side of the Derbyshire border on West Hill Avenue, in Mansfield, has been turned into a superb bar which induces the wow factor.

With its well-stocked bar, extensive seating and doors to the garden, it gives a real pub feel and is ideal for entertaining family and friends.

But the bar is only one of many assets. There is even an extraordinary games room with balcony too.

It has all persuaded Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown to invite offers in the region of £575,000 for what they describe as “an exceptional detached home”.

Alongside the bar on the ground floor is a brilliant living room with bay window, a stunning dining room, an office, utility room, WC and a modern, open-plan kitchen diner, which is a credit to the current owners.

Upstairs, you will find five beautifully presented bedrooms, one of which has been converted into that games room but could easily be turned into an annexe space for a relative staying over. There is also a family bathroom and two stylish en suite shower rooms.

Outside, a sizeable driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage. At the back, there is a landscaped two-tiered garden featuring a neat lawn, decked seating area, pathway and steps to a separate seating area that is more secluded, creating the perfect spot for summer barbecues.

Browse through our photo gallery below to appreciate fully this family home and then visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65052615 for more information, including a floor plan.

The first room to catch the eye on the ground floor of the West Hill Avenue house is this brilliant living room. It is distinguished by a large bay window facing the front of the property, and a feature fireplace.

1. Brilliant living room

The first room to catch the eye on the ground floor of the West Hill Avenue house is this brilliant living room. It is distinguished by a large bay window facing the front of the property, and a feature fireplace. Photo: BuckleyBrown

A second look at the living room, which brings class and comfort to the £575,000-plus property.The floor is carpeted.

2. Class and comfort

A second look at the living room, which brings class and comfort to the £575,000-plus property.The floor is carpeted. Photo: BuckleyBrown

Next to the living room is this compact but pleasant dining room, which also boasts a bay window facing the front of the house.

3. Dining room

Next to the living room is this compact but pleasant dining room, which also boasts a bay window facing the front of the house. Photo: BuckleyBrown

The dining room from a different angle, showing another feature fireplace and a carpeted floor.

4. Feature fireplace

The dining room from a different angle, showing another feature fireplace and a carpeted floor. Photo: BuckleyBrown

