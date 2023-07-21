There cannot be many houses with their own pub, so let us raise a glass and say cheers to this unique-looking, four-bedroom property, which has just arrived on the market.

One of the reception rooms at the house, which is just the other side of the Derbyshire border on West Hill Avenue, in Mansfield, has been turned into a superb bar which induces the wow factor.

With its well-stocked bar, extensive seating and doors to the garden, it gives a real pub feel and is ideal for entertaining family and friends.

But the bar is only one of many assets. There is even an extraordinary games room with balcony too.

It has all persuaded Mansfield estate agents BuckleyBrown to invite offers in the region of £575,000 for what they describe as “an exceptional detached home”.

Alongside the bar on the ground floor is a brilliant living room with bay window, a stunning dining room, an office, utility room, WC and a modern, open-plan kitchen diner, which is a credit to the current owners.

Upstairs, you will find five beautifully presented bedrooms, one of which has been converted into that games room but could easily be turned into an annexe space for a relative staying over. There is also a family bathroom and two stylish en suite shower rooms.

Outside, a sizeable driveway at the front provides off-street parking space and leads to an integral garage. At the back, there is a landscaped two-tiered garden featuring a neat lawn, decked seating area, pathway and steps to a separate seating area that is more secluded, creating the perfect spot for summer barbecues.

Browse through our photo gallery below to appreciate fully this family home and then visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/65052615 for more information, including a floor plan.

