The three-bedroom detached home, on Rushen Mount, as described as being in a “beautiful” and “sought-after” location, with “extensive views over open countryside to the rear”.

Estate agent Redbrik, in its listing on property website Zoopla, says: “The property offers versatile accommodation with further scope to modernise to your own requirements.“You'll love the styling; it is so versatile; you could make the property feel ultra-modern or quite traditional to suit your tastes.

"The property has been set-up to be relatively low-maintenance with the bonus of being able to put your own stamp on it

“The accommodation is very flexible, offering spaces that can be utilised for a number of purposes.”

Highlights include the lower-ground floor living room, large open-plan lounge/diner, fitted breakfast kitchen and utility room on the ground floor, alongside a ground-floor bedroom qhich could be used as a dressing room or office to suit.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the property also boasts an integral double garage and enclosed garden, described as “excellent for both kids to play and adults to entertain in”.

Zoopla says the property, on the market for a guide price of £300,000 to £325,000, would also be attractive to those looking to buy-to-let, with a potential rental yield of about £1,000 per month as “tenants would love the quiet location, neutral decoration, garden and access to amenities”.

1. Living room With patio doors to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Living room On the lower-ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Living room On the lower ground floor. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Hall The property has a guide price of £300,000 to £325,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo