£9m allocated to improve the homes of North East Derbyshire residents

More than £9m will be spent improving the homes of North East Derbyshire residents after the Council secured funding for energy upgrade works from government.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

North East Derbyshire District Council has been awarded £5.1m from the Warm Homes Local Grant Scheme to fund energy performance upgrades, low carbon heating installations and solar panels to privately owned or privately rented households that are in targeted priority areas.

A further £3.8m was awarded from the Warm Homes Social Housing Fund, which will be spent improving council owned properties managed by Rykneld Homes.

Nigel Barker, Leader of the Council, said: “We want to make North East Derbyshire a great place to live well. Improving the homes our residents live in is a big part of that aim.

Hundreds of homes across North East Derbyshire have already had improvement works completed

“Securing £9m to help us be able to do that is an excellent boost for the area and the people who live here.

“Rykneld Homes has done a great job so far in delivering similar schemes and we look forward to strengthening our partnership working to deliver the improvements to our own social homes and those of people in private properties too.”

Government has pledged £500 million to the Warm Homes Local Grant pot across 3 years.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero led fund aims to improve the energy efficiency of homes as well as reducing energy bills for families in line with the government’s Warm Homes Plan.

Customers and residents will benefit from improvements including insulation and solar panels.

Rykneld Homes Deputy MD, Niall Clark, said: “We have already made real progress in improving the homes of our customers through schemes delivered under previous waves of government funding.

“We know that this is important work and that the improvements being made are helping more families lower their energy bills and improve their homes and in turn our communities.”

The funding will allow Rykneld Homes’ long-term regeneration scheme working to revamp older housing stock to continue.

Works have already been carried out on homes in Shirland, Danesmoor, Killamarsh, Barlow, Holmesfield, Ridgeway and Marsh Lane in what has been recognised as one of the largest and most successful SHDF schemes in the country.

The latest allocation comes from a £1.8 billion government pot - allocated to local authorities and social housing providers, in a new boost which will support them to deliver warmer, more energy efficient homes in local communities across England.

Rykneld Homes has recently been recognised for its retrofit decarbonisation work with a number of awards including most recently Best Social Housing-led Retrofit Programme at The Retrofit Academy Awards.