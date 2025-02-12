£950,000 will buy you a detached house and cottage in 'delightful' setting in Peak District market town

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:29 BST
This eye-catching house is accompanied by a detached cottage which offers further accommodation in an impressive setting in a Peak District market town.

The four-bedroom home with beautifully landscaped gardens at The Rock, Bakewell is offered for sale for £950,000. Marketing agent Bagshaws Residential describes the house as “a delightfully situated four bedroomed detached stone house which has been elaborately decorated and furnished to a particularly high standard.”

There is a bespoke fitted kitchen, sitting room with impressive stone fireplace, dining room and conservatory on the ground floor. The bedrooms and luxurious bath and shower room are on the first floor.

The cottage includes a sitting room, kitchen, mezzanine bedroom and a shower room.

Secluded gardens stocked with shrubs and trees adjoin Endcliffe wood.There is a deep carp pond and seating terraces. Spectacular views of Bakewell town and beyond can be enjoyed from the terrace at the rear of the property. Two timber sheds and kennelling are available by separate negotiation.

For further information on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 701321.

The striking four-bedroom detached house at The Rock, Bakewell.

1. First impressions

The striking four-bedroom detached house at The Rock, Bakewell. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The landscaped gardens are well maintained and include a lawn and terraces.

2. Gardener's paradise

The landscaped gardens are well maintained and include a lawn and terraces. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Solid pine and shaker cream cabinets incorporating an island unit with granite and hardwood surfaces are features of the bespoke kitchen. A gas fired range provides central heating and hot water. Built-in appliances includes a gas hob, electric oven and cooker hood. There are distressed pine doors on the pantry cupboard, understairs storage cupboard and high level storage cupboard.

3. Cook station

Solid pine and shaker cream cabinets incorporating an island unit with granite and hardwood surfaces are features of the bespoke kitchen. A gas fired range provides central heating and hot water. Built-in appliances includes a gas hob, electric oven and cooker hood. There are distressed pine doors on the pantry cupboard, understairs storage cupboard and high level storage cupboard. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining room has a stone mullioned bay window, a stone fireplace with raised hearth and a log burner style gas fire.

4. Formal mealtimes

The dining room has a stone mullioned bay window, a stone fireplace with raised hearth and a log burner style gas fire. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictBakewellZoopla
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice