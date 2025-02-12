The four-bedroom home with beautifully landscaped gardens at The Rock, Bakewell is offered for sale for £950,000. Marketing agent Bagshaws Residential describes the house as “a delightfully situated four bedroomed detached stone house which has been elaborately decorated and furnished to a particularly high standard.”

There is a bespoke fitted kitchen, sitting room with impressive stone fireplace, dining room and conservatory on the ground floor. The bedrooms and luxurious bath and shower room are on the first floor.

The cottage includes a sitting room, kitchen, mezzanine bedroom and a shower room.

Secluded gardens stocked with shrubs and trees adjoin Endcliffe wood.There is a deep carp pond and seating terraces. Spectacular views of Bakewell town and beyond can be enjoyed from the terrace at the rear of the property. Two timber sheds and kennelling are available by separate negotiation.

For further information on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, call Bagshaws Residential on 01629 701321.

First impressions The striking four-bedroom detached house at The Rock, Bakewell.

Gardener's paradise The landscaped gardens are well maintained and include a lawn and terraces.

Cook station Solid pine and shaker cream cabinets incorporating an island unit with granite and hardwood surfaces are features of the bespoke kitchen. A gas fired range provides central heating and hot water. Built-in appliances includes a gas hob, electric oven and cooker hood. There are distressed pine doors on the pantry cupboard, understairs storage cupboard and high level storage cupboard.