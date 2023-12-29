News you can trust since 1855
£950,000 price tag on farmhouse, barn and acre of land that was formerly part of Chatsworth estate

House-hunters seeking an idyllic country lifestyle should take a look at this four-bedroom farmhouse sitting in an acre of land.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 10:57 GMT

The property at Astwith, Pilsley, near Chesterfield is in a conservation area and was formerly part of the Chatsworth estate. It is offered for sale for £950,000.

Wooden beams on the ceilings are among the traditional features which add to the charm of the farmhouse. The interior is thoughtfully laid out with three reception rooms including a spacious living room with open fireplace, a dining room/lounge and a room which is currently used as an office. A well-appointed kitchen, conservatory, utility room and wc complete the ground floor accommodation. The four bedrooms are all doubles and located on the first floor where there is also a family bathroom.

The outdoor space is a haven of natural beauty with the land surrounded by mature shrubs and trees.

A two-storey barn is included in the sale and offers exciting potential for various uses.

Planning permission for two additional dwellings on the site was previously granted but has since expired and will require reapplication.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by BuckleyBrown estate agents. For further details, call 01623 355149.

