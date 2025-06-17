£14.5m affordable housing development for Sandiacre

53 new homes coming soon on Gas Street

A major new affordable housing development is underway in the Derbyshire town of Sandiacre, where 53 new homes are being built on land either side of Gas Street. Developed by Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) in partnership with Moorbridge Developments Ltd, the site, located alongside the River Erewash, Erewash Canal and the Grade II listed Springfield Mill, will offer a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes to meet local housing needs. Of the 53 homes, 22 homes will be available for shared ownership, part rent, part buy and the remaining 31 for affordable rent.

Designed with the area’s industrial heritage in mind, the new homes facing Springfield Mill will feature distinctive ‘saw-tooth’ roofs – a nod to the Edwardian factory buildings that once occupied the site. The land, previously home to industrial buildings, has been restored and brought back into use to enhance the local environment.

The homes have been sensitively designed by Urban Plus and built by Nottingham-based Moorbridge Developments Ltd. All 53 homes will be EPC A-rated, reflecting a strong commitment to energy efficiency. Built using a fabric-first approach and fitted with solar PV panels and EV charging points, the homes are designed to minimise carbon emissions and reduce energy costs for future residents. Each property will also include private enclosed gardens and allocated parking.

Phase two building commences on Gas Street

The properties will be managed by NCHA; the affordable homes will be let to people via Erewash Borough Council’s Home Options system.

Curtis Howard, who is Erewash’s Lead Member for Town Centres, Regeneration and Planning, said: “This transformation of a brownfield site in the heart of Sandiacre into brand new affordable and social homes is a really positive development.

“With 5,000 people on our social housing waiting list, a majority of them local families with children, we have to take every opportunity we can to build these homes.”

Construction is already underway, with the first 26 homes due to be completed this autumn. The full development is scheduled for completion summer 2026.

Phase one Gas Street Sandiacre

This £14.5 million initiative was made possible through a collaborative funding effort between NCHA and Homes England, which aligns with NCHA's Strategic Partnership for 2021-2028, aimed at delivering affordable housing across the East Midlands.

Allan Fisher, Director of Development and Sustainability at NCHA, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Homes England, Erewash Borough Council and Moorbridge Developments Ltd to deliver high-quality affordable homes for Sandiacre. These homes will not only help address the significant demand for housing in Erewash, but their energy efficient design will also support our wider commitment to sustainability. We look forward to welcoming new residents into a development that blends thoughtful design with long-term community benefit.”

Ian Jowett, Managing Director, Moorbridge Developments Ltd, said “As a Nottingham-based company, we’re proud to be delivering this much needed affordable housing scheme in the heart of Sandiacre. The site’s rich industrial heritage has inspired the design of the homes and we’ve worked hard to ensure the development enhances the local environment while meeting high standards of energy efficiency. It’s great to be part of a project that brings long term benefits to the local community.”