Property: seven areas in Derbyshire with the highest demand for new builds

More and more people are looking to buy newly built homes in Derbyshire – but which areas have received the most demand?
The data in this article, collated by Unlatch, was found by comparing 2022’s first quarter with its second quarter. Demand for new builds has increased unanimously between these two periods of time.
Lee Martin, Head of UK for Unlatch, had this to say: “Demand for new homes remains robust across Britain and over a third of those listed for sale have been snapped up in the second quarter of this year.
"This demand remains strongest across many coastal cities as the pandemic legacy continues to influence buyer preferences based on lifestyle over the convenience of a commute, for example.”