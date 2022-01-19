The house, on Ashgate Road, is detached and has four bedrooms. The sale brochure says it has to be seen to be appreciated
It is being marketed by Purplebricks.
The brochure says: “Having a large garden room ideal as a separate annex with kitchen and shower room. Tucked away from the roadside the sweeping driveway leads up to the property.
"Simply flooded with natural light, the hallway creates a welcoming entrance to the open plan living accommodation where there is a family breakfasting kitchen with fitted appliances and a dining area leading through to a snug/office and lounge with door to the garden.
"Four bedrooms benefit from having luxury shower rooms and there is a separate WC. Tiled underfloor heating throughout the ground floor and garden room. Ideally positioned for walking into the town centre where there are a variety of amenities and within easy reach of the Peak District. ”
For details visit https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-chesterfield-1213380#/