Property for sale on edge of Peak District has 5.75 acres, stabling for horses and is set at the end of private road

A detached three-bedroom home with a stable, outbuildings and land extending to 5.75 acres offers huge potential for house-hunters with equine interests.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:52 BST

The property at Clatterway, Bonsall is situated at the end of a private road and has gardens that have been landscaped and tiered to make the most of the far-reaching views.

A semi-derelict stone barn that is within the grounds offers potential for residential conversion. That building, together with the amount of land that is adjacent to the house, could make the property an attractive proposition for developers subject to the necessary planning permission.

On the market for £685,000, the stunning house is well presented throughout and boasts a stylish modern kitchen and shower room, conservatory, sitting room, dining room and bedroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the upper floor.

There is ample parking and turning space for several vehicles on the large driveway at the front of the property. At the rear, steps lead up to a terraced garden which includes a paved seating area and a timber built summer house.

Outbuildings include a home office/garden room of timber construction, a garage/workshop and a good sized stable with two large stalls.

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details contact the agent Grant’s of Derbyshire, call 01629 701170.

The house has a large parking and turning space at the front.

Photo: Zoopla

This view shows the land to the side of the house.

Photo: Zoopla

The dining kitchen has recently been updated with a modern range of wall, base and soft closing drawer units with marble-effect worktop. Integrated appliances include an eye-level microwave and a dishwasher. There is a gas cooking range with double oven and grill. The room contains ample space for a dining table and chairs.

Photo: Zoopla

A larger than average reception room contains a marble fireplace with coal-effect gas fire. Doors open out onto the side patio and seating area.

Photo: Zoopla

