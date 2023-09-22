A detached three-bedroom home with a stable, outbuildings and land extending to 5.75 acres offers huge potential for house-hunters with equine interests.

The property at Clatterway, Bonsall is situated at the end of a private road and has gardens that have been landscaped and tiered to make the most of the far-reaching views.

A semi-derelict stone barn that is within the grounds offers potential for residential conversion. That building, together with the amount of land that is adjacent to the house, could make the property an attractive proposition for developers subject to the necessary planning permission.

On the market for £685,000, the stunning house is well presented throughout and boasts a stylish modern kitchen and shower room, conservatory, sitting room, dining room and bedroom on the ground floor and two bedrooms on the upper floor.

There is ample parking and turning space for several vehicles on the large driveway at the front of the property. At the rear, steps lead up to a terraced garden which includes a paved seating area and a timber built summer house.

Outbuildings include a home office/garden room of timber construction, a garage/workshop and a good sized stable with two large stalls.

The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details contact the agent Grant’s of Derbyshire, call 01629 701170.

