The four bedroom detached house is on Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield, and is described as an extremely well presented, spacious, detached family home.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property must be viewed to appreciate the high standard of finish throughout and the huge amount of floor space set over 2949 squre feet.”

Among the features is a games room making an excellent entertaining space with pool table and doors leading to the outside.

View the property here.

1. Office This office looks perfectly set up for working from home. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen has integrated appliances, a range style cooker and central island. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Dining room The spacious dining room offers an area for entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Relax Sit back and relax in this modern space, ideal for catching up on family news. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales