"An extremely well presented, spacious, four bedroom detached family home," says the Purplebricks brochure.

A house with a huge amount of floor space, spectacular views and a games room is for sale at £580,000

By Rob Hollingworth
Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:43 am
Updated Friday, 8th April 2022, 9:55 am

The four bedroom detached house is on Chesterfield Road, Chesterfield, and is described as an extremely well presented, spacious, detached family home.

It is for sale with Purplebricks and the brochure says: “This property must be viewed to appreciate the high standard of finish throughout and the huge amount of floor space set over 2949 squre feet.”

Among the features is a games room making an excellent entertaining space with pool table and doors leading to the outside.

1. Office

This office looks perfectly set up for working from home.

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has integrated appliances, a range style cooker and central island.

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Dining room

The spacious dining room offers an area for entertaining.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Relax

Sit back and relax in this modern space, ideal for catching up on family news.

Photo: Purplebricks

