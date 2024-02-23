‘Pride’ at progress being made on site of 70 ‘much-needed’ homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is well underway on 70 new homes planned for an £11m social housing development in Chesterfield.

Some of the properties in Whiteleas are now watertight - with others expected to be ready for new tenants as early as July. The whole scheme is set for completion by summer 2025.

The majority of the properties, a mix of two, three and four-bed houses, and two-bed bungalows will be managed by Rykneld Homes, on behalf of North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC).

Rykneld and NEDDC staff visited the site this week to see for themselves the progress being made since a ground-cutting ceremony in October.

Rykneld Homes Chair, Wayne Hodgkiss, said: “As I walked on to site I felt an immense sense of pride.

“Seeing the site take shape makes you think about the families who will live in these homes and the difference that they will make.

“We’re achieving something here for our customers and communities and that is something I am so proud that Rykneld is a part of.”

Councillor Nigel Barker, leader of NEDDC, added: “It’s great to see the progress being made and the pace at which this site is developing.

“Things are moving forward and we are providing much-needed social homes for people living in North East Derbyshire.

“We appreciate the patience of those living near to the site as work continues to provide much-needed housing for our residents and help in developing our communities.”

The new development will consist of 48 homes, for affordable rent, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bed houses, as well as two-bed bungalows.

Some 22 properties - made up of a mix of two and three-bed houses - will be made available for sale on the open market.

Rykneld Homes has worked directly with Countryside Partnerships - part of the Vistry Group, to develop the proposals. The partnership came through Efficiency North’s EN:Procure Framework, a not-for-profit consortium serving the construction procurement needs of the social housing landlord community.

Andy Reynolds, Vistry’s Managing Director for South East Midlands said: “It is wonderful to watch our teams building such high quality new homes for families in Chesterfield.

