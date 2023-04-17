A pretty two-bedroom property in a charming hamlet in the Peak District is on the market for £450,000.

Rose Cottage in Litton Mill retains a number of period features including exposed wooden ceiling beams but is in need of some modernisation and upgrading.

The lounge contains a log burning cast iron stove and there is a stone archway through to the inner hallway.

There is a separate dining room with storage cupboard and a door opening to the kitchen which is furnished with wooden units at base and eye level. The kitchen includes space and plumbing for a washing machine and space and fitting for an electric cooker.

The bathroom suite comprises a bath with mixer shower over, wash basin and wc.

A formal cottage garden including flowers, shrubs and bushes is at the front of the property. Steps at the side of the property lead up to a lawned area with feature archway and outlook to surrounding hills.

A detached extensive garage/workshop and two double car ports as well as an additional parking space are included in the sale.

Rose Cottage is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, contact Jon Mellor & Co Estate Agents, Buxton, tel 01298 24383.

1 . Rose Cottage Rose Cottage is located in the stunning Peak District hamlet of Litton Mill. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen Wooden units at base and eye levels offer ample storage space in the kitchen where there is room for a washing machine and an electric cooker. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Exposed wooden ceiling beams add to the charm of this room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales