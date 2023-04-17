News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
56 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
24 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
25 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
26 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
27 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
34 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Pretty cottage in Peak District hamlet offers home-hunters the opportunity to restore its bloom in return for £450,000

A pretty two-bedroom property in a charming hamlet in the Peak District is on the market for £450,000.

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST

Rose Cottage in Litton Mill retains a number of period features including exposed wooden ceiling beams but is in need of some modernisation and upgrading.

The lounge contains a log burning cast iron stove and there is a stone archway through to the inner hallway.

There is a separate dining room with storage cupboard and a door opening to the kitchen which is furnished with wooden units at base and eye level. The kitchen includes space and plumbing for a washing machine and space and fitting for an electric cooker.

The bathroom suite comprises a bath with mixer shower over, wash basin and wc.

A formal cottage garden including flowers, shrubs and bushes is at the front of the property. Steps at the side of the property lead up to a lawned area with feature archway and outlook to surrounding hills.

A detached extensive garage/workshop and two double car ports as well as an additional parking space are included in the sale.

Rose Cottage is listed on the Zoopla website. For more details, contact Jon Mellor & Co Estate Agents, Buxton, tel 01298 24383.

Rose Cottage is located in the stunning Peak District hamlet of Litton Mill.

1. Rose Cottage

Rose Cottage is located in the stunning Peak District hamlet of Litton Mill. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Wooden units at base and eye levels offer ample storage space in the kitchen where there is room for a washing machine and an electric cooker.

2. Kitchen

Wooden units at base and eye levels offer ample storage space in the kitchen where there is room for a washing machine and an electric cooker. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen.

3. Dining room

The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Exposed wooden ceiling beams add to the charm of this room.

4. Lounge

Exposed wooden ceiling beams add to the charm of this room. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peak DistrictZooplaBuxton