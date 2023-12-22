Prepare for the cold winter chill with an energy saving electric blanket from Silentnight

Well it’s stormy out there at the moment but remarkably mild – be assured this isn’t set to last.

We all know that January and February can be particularly cold and here we have the perfect solution to make your bedtimes as cosy and warm as possible.

Silentnight brings to you the Comfort Control Electric Blanket which is made from super snuggly fleece material with a fast heat up and three heat settings.

It is also designed with overheat protection.

Get ready for the winter chill.

The blanket is available in single, double, king and super king.

Another plus point, especially with the current cost of living crisis is its energy saving qualities. No need to keep your heating on all night when you can snuggle down with one of these.