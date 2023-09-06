A popular wedding venue and holiday home in rural Derbyshire has gone on the market for £1.5million.

The Peak District Holiday Barn at Wardlow Mires, near Buxton, sleeps 24 people, has an open plan lounge, dining space and kitchen.

A large wedding barn is connected to a games room, complete with an indoor pizza oven and catering serving space, as well as a substantial wood burning hot tub situated on a covered terrace.

There is also the cosy one-bedroom Mires Cottage in its own private courtyard.

The business currently has an annual income of around £160,0000 with annual profits of more than £75,000.

Mark and Marie Stirgess bought the property 20 years ago, renovating a derelict barn and turning it into a popular holiday home. The couple are now selling up to pursue other business ventures.

Gavin Webb, associate director at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “Properties such as the Peak District Holiday Barn don’t come to the market very often. The current owners have done an amazing job of growing the business into a popular holiday rental and burgeoning weddings business, however there is still plenty of scope for the new owner to put their mark on the property, such as further developing the weddings part of the business. Additionally, the separate cottage could be converted to owner’s accommodation (subject to planning permission), making it ideal for an owner operator.

“Given its location and the ongoing buoyancy of the UK staycation market, we don’t expect the business to remain on the market for long.”

1 . Peak District Holiday Barn, Wardlow Mires The property includes a seven-bedroom holiday barn, wedding barn and one-bedroom cottage. Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales

2 . Wedding barn The wedding barn can accommodate up to 100 guests. Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales

3 . Holiday barn Exposed stonework and ceiling beams give character to the open plan kitchen/dining area that includes a breakfast bar. ​ Photo: Christie & Co Photo Sales