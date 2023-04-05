Popular Derbyshire housing development nears halfway construction stage

Nearly 100 people have moved into their new homes at Cherry Meadow, off Derby Road, where almost 50 per cent of the properties have been built and sold.

The developer is building a total of 257 new homes over three phases at the site, which will consist of 242 properties for private sale and 15 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, has now built 122 and sold 121 of the private homes, while all 15 of the affordable properties have been completed and are now occupied.

A computer-generated image of the three-bedroom Leighfield house style at Ashberry Homes’ Cherry Meadow development in Hatton, where nearly half of the homes are now built

Julie Wild, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “This has been an incredibly popular development right from the outset. There has been a high level of demand here given the location and the need for more housing in the area.

“The fact we are delivering a range of two to five-bedroom properties has been a major factor in the broad appeal of the site.

“We are very close to a number of significant milestones at the development, with almost half of the homes built and sold – while we’ve already handed the keys over to 94 buyers, who have moved into their new homes. As they settle in, we can see the site being transformed from a collection of houses into a living, breathing community with the new residents going about their daily lives.”

As well as the new homes, Cherry Meadow will feature public open space including a children’s play area and a cycleway and footpath alongside Salt Brook. Construction work began at the development in September 2019 and is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Julie said: “We have showhomes open on site – a three-bedroom Leighfield and a four-bedroom Watling – and the three-bedroom Stokewood showhome has just been released for sale.

“These properties will give house-hunters the chance to get a good look inside a variety of homes that we are building here and to be able to appreciate the finish and quality that comes as standard with every Ashberry Homes property.

“We have had a few buyers move here from further afield, such as two separate older buyers who moved to Cherry Meadow to downsize and to be nearer to their children, but most of the purchases here have been made by local people.

“They are mostly families attracted by the village location and the proximity of a number of well-regarded schools, and young professionals who know they can commute easily to Burton-on-Trent, Derby and Stoke-on-Trent but still live in a rural community.”

Cherry Meadow is part of a wider new neighbourhood Ashberry Homes is building with Bellway. Together the housebuilders will invest over £2.2 million in local infrastructure projects and initiatives as part of the planning agreement, including £1.6 million in education, £151,160 in healthcare, and £449,068 towards recreational facilities.

There’s currently a selection of two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Cherry Meadow, with prices starting at £199,950, £245,000 and £279,950 respectively.

