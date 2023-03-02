Popular Chesterfield town centre pub is on sale as a going concern
A pub in Chesterfield town centre is up for sale, with offers above £375,000 invited.
Einsteins on Holywell Street is marketed as a going concern with business unaffected by the sale.
The freehold property is let at a current rent of £30,000 per annum to BCB Chesterfield whose directors operate several pubs in the East Midlands. The 15-year lease is due to expire in 2030.
Seating for 70 customers is provided in the open-plan ground floor trading area. A room at the back has been converted into a further trading area which can be used as a function room.
Outside there is an external bar with seating for 120 customers in an enclosed area.
For further information contact Savills on 0161 524 5870.