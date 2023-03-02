News you can trust since 1855
Popular Chesterfield town centre pub is on sale as a going concern

A pub in Chesterfield town centre is up for sale, with offers above £375,000 invited.

By Gay Bolton
2 minutes ago

Einsteins on Holywell Street is marketed as a going concern with business unaffected by the sale.

The freehold property is let at a current rent of £30,000 per annum to BCB Chesterfield whose directors operate several pubs in the East Midlands. The 15-year lease is due to expire in 2030.

Seating for 70 customers is provided in the open-plan ground floor trading area. A room at the back has been converted into a further trading area which can be used as a function room.

Outside there is an external bar with seating for 120 customers in an enclosed area.

For further information contact Savills on 0161 524 5870.

Einsteins fronts Holywell Street in a commercial area of Chesterfield.

There is a single bar servery in the popular town centre pub.

Seventy customers can be seated in the ground-floor bar.

Einsteins has a spacious open-plan layout.

