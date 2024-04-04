Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hunters Walk, Chesterfield: Clean dead, damaged and diseased branches on crowns of eight trees along with removal of any epicormic growth to major junctions. Removal of ivy as necessary. Remove dead, diseased, weak and crossing branches on tree of heaven, ensuring canopy is reduced to statutory 5.5 metres over highway.

Plot 7, west of Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Approval of all reserved matters of Plot 7, west of Markham Vale development, for two buildings including design, access, scale, layout and appearance plus landscaping details.

277 Handley Road, New Whittington: Removal of condition regarding additional structures in garden to allow for erection of a shed and pergola and discharge of condition regarding landscaping in relation to an application for the erection of single storey annex to be used in conjuction with existing house.

A lot of building work requires planning consent from councils.

East Lodge, Boythorpe Crescent, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Removal of dead, diseased, weak and crossing branches of a copper beech tree as well as raising the canopy over the causeway/footpath to statutory height (3.5m) and pruning away from property and services to give minimum two metres clearance. Reduction of crown by 2m-3m back to suitable growth points and reduce longer lateral branches to the north and south to leave a balanced canopy.

2 The Knoll, Brookside, Chesterfield: Non-material amendment to application for demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey side/rear extension and provision of a raised decking area to replace raised decking with patio level with the garden lawn. Steps to lead down from the dining area to access the patio.

Former adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding lighting strategy in relation to an application for the demolition of an existing dwelling house and outbuildings and construction of 33 dwelling houses and associated access, parking and gardens.

Sunbeam House, Broombank Road, Chesterfield: Installation of one PV solar carport canopy, covering nine parking spaces and ancilliary development.

Land at Lockoford Lane, Tapton, Chesterfield: Three car dry valet bay, two canopies and external vehicular ramp to existing wash bay, relocation of existing oil tanks and compressor and hard and soft landscaping.

62-64 Ringwood Road, Brimington: Change of use of number 62 to four bedroom House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) and change of use of number 64 to five bedroom HMO with associated internal and external alterations.

Specialised Canvas Services, Ireland Industrial Estate, Adelphi Way, Staveley: Erection of a new industrial unit on Specialised Canvas Services site.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land between 34 and 38 Lake View Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Variation of condition regarding approved plans in relation to application for the erection of detached dwelling including access. Conditional permission.

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of a single storey building with link corridor and associated plant and canopy to form a new main entrance and community diagnostic centre.

Unit 5, Ravenside Retail Park, Park Road, Chesterfield: Installation of 22 add itional air conditioning units with associated fencing and a gas cylinder cage. Conditional permission.

Land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Reserved matters application for the erection of 143 residential units, associated parking, secondary roads and landscaping, phase one. Conditional permission.

91 Whitecotes Lane, Walton: Erection of porch infill, window to front elevation and erection of a garage at the front of the property. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

27 Deerpark Crescent, Wingerworth: Si ngle storey flat roof rear extension.

North Wingfield Medical Centre, Chesterfield Road, North Wing field: Single storey front and rear extensions to existing medical centre, construct new entrance canopy and ramp, external alterations to roof and rendering exterior.

Eckington Youth Centre, School Street, Eckington: Demolition of existing youth centre, erection of cafe, installation of park equipment and parking provision.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

12 Kenning Place, Clay Cross: Single storey extension to replace current extension, garage conversion. Conditionally approved.

The Grange, Ashover Road, Kelstedge, Ashover: Outline application for the erection of four dwellings on land to the south (revised scheme). Conditionally approved.