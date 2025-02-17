Plans submitted for new homes in Bolsover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted for 547 new homes in Bolsover on a site allocated for housing in Bolsover’s Local Plan.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

212 of the new homes will be built by Persimmon forming the next phase of their Castle Walk development just to the east of the town centre.

A mix of property types will be delivered by Persimmon, including 2,3 and 4-bed properties built to new regulations providing improved energy efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the homes will be fitted with EV chargers and solar panels

A CGI of the proposed homes

In addition to the new homes, the plans include a c.10-acre town park and significant areas of public open spaces.

The housebuilder will also make significant contributions to local infrastructure and community amenities.

This includes approximately £3.5 million towards a new school, £700,000 towards the town park (in addition to delivering the park itself), and around £1.8 million towards primary and secondary education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further contributions include £351,000 for the road network and £103,000 for improvements to Elmton Lane.

The project will provide serviced land for both Extra Care facilities and a primary school, as well as a new spine road to alleviate traffic flows along Welbeck Road.

George Breed, Senior Land and Planning Manager, Persimmon Nottingham said: "We are thrilled to be moving forward with our plans for Bolsover North.

“This development will not only provide much-needed, high-quality sustainable new housing but also fund new infrastructure and local amenities.”