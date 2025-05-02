Find out what new builds are planned for your neighbourhood

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittington Moor Nursery and Infant Academy, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Urgent pruning of a tree's branches that are overhanging the doctor's surgery, 14 other trees require pruning and maintaining on annual basis.

Market Hall, Market Place, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for replacement of existing facade lighting to current standards and complimentary heritage lighting. Replacement of flat roof and installation of steel guardrails.

410A Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Replacement front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Street Dental Clinic, 38 High Street, Staveley: Change of use of existing dwelling (40 High Street and internal connection) to expand existing dental clinic and siting of two temporary surgery portable cabins on driveway of 38 High Street during conversion works. Listed building consent for change of use of existing single dwelling (40 High Street and internal connection) to expand existing dental clinic.

Walton Hospital, Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of a single storey building to form an MRI and CT scanning facility with glazed link corridor and re-provision of the mobile medical unit hardstanding with plant provision and enclosure.

Land adjacent to First Stage Machining, Brimington Road North, Chesterfield: Siting of storage containers.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

52 School Board Lane, Chesterfield: Re-rendering of property. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 11, Whitting Valley Road Trading Estate, Whitting Valley Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Change of use from light industrial to general industrial use for car spraying and the addition of a flue. Conditional permission.

22 Linden Drive, Hasland: First floor side extension over existing single storey garage. Conditional permission.

168 Manor Road, Brimington: Construction of a three bedroom detached self/custom build bungalow, including modifications to the existing property to enhance access. Conditional permission.

118 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Change of use from former office to five-bedroom, five person house in multiple occupation. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

45 Park Road, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension and first floor bedroom window. Refused.

Cheslyn Hay, 752 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Extension to the rear of the existing dwelling. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Sycamores, Rotherham Road, Killamarsh: Front porch and ground floor rear extension with balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Stone Road, Coal Aston: Front single storey flat roofed extension with orangery lantern.

Magnolia Cottage, Amber Lane, Kelstedge: Construction of detached double garage with hipped roof.

26 Bestwood Park, Clay Cross: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey flat roof extension.

Eddlestow Hall Farm, Amber Lane, Slack, Ashover: Prior notification application for proposed agricultural building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land north of 1 to 8 Leaholme, Chesterfield Road, Bolsover: Development of up to 197 dwellings with associated landscaping.

25 High Street, Dronfield: Internal studwall alterations, new staircase and new roof.

14 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of two silver birch trees.

17 Rembrandt Drive, Dronfield: Two storey extension to side of existing dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

82 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Extensions and raising of the roofline by 300mm.

Land adjacent the west side of 1 Heath Road, Heath: Two storey detached house with integral garage.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

11 Birch Rise, Cemetery Road, Danesmoor: Conversion of existing garage to office/games room. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clay Cross Town FC, Mill Lane, Old Tupton: New single storey unit to house football changing rooms and spectator toilets. Conditionally approved.

Butts Grange, Butts Road, Ashover: Pruning of one large mature sycamore tree. Conditionally approved.

10 Hallowes Drive, Dronfield: Single storey front extension. Conditionally approved.

13 Park Avenue, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension with flat roof and lantern. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

101 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield, near Dronfield: Demolition of existing porch, construction of new porch and internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

4 Brackenfield Lane, Wessington: Demolition of conservatory to the rear and replace with single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

The Cottage, Belper Road, Shirland: Converting existing garage to habitable space. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common Bank Cottage, Fallgate, Milltown, Ashover: Alterations and extensions to existing cottage including the reconstruction of existing lean-to and erection of a two story stone extension to rear, renovation of the external fabric of the building comprising removal of the render to the side and rear and restoration/repointing of stonework, repointing one chimney stack to the north, removal of roof vents from the front roof slope, removal of redundant service pipes, cabling and brackets, replacement of existing timber framed windows and improved flooring, internal renovation of the cottage and relocation of the existing bathroom. Conditionally approved.

Bole Hill House, Grange Lane, Bolehill, Barlow: Removal and reconstruction of existing summerhouse and associated storage shed. Conditionally approved.

Land to rear of Hollybush Farm, Main Road, Morton: Outline application for residential development of up to five dwellings with access off Main Road. Deemed refused at appeal.

Land east of Fig Farm, Grange Lane, Barlow: Approval of details for application for prior notification for agricultural storage building for machines and fodder storage. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Rogers Avenue, Creswell: First floor extension to the rear and increase roof height to match existing.

Garage site to the west of 283 Alfreton Road, Blackwell: Demolition of six prefabricated concrete panel garages and the erection of four apartments with associated parking and amenity spaces.

Land south-west of Van Dyk Hotel, Worksop Road, Clowne: Three advertisement signs for Hillside Way development in neighbouring village.

Hardwick View, Lodge Farm Lane, Hardstoft, near Chesterfield: Erection of a four bedroom custom and self build dwelling.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43 Nightingale Grove, South Normanton: Single storey extension to the front. Granted conditionally.

29 Eyre Street, Creswelll: Ground floor front extension and loft conversion. Granted conditionally.

24 Oxcroft View, Stanfree: Conversion of the garage to annexe accommodation with single storey extension to the rear, side extension, infill to connect garage to main house and single storey side extension. Granted conditionally.

25 Town Street, Pinxton: Reduce northern limbs of ash tree by 2-3 metres in line with ownership boundary, finished northern crown spread (after pruning) 3m, reduce other aspects of the crown and overall tree height by 1-1.5m, removal of deadwood from within the crown. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

98 High Street, Clowne: Single storey flat roof extension to the rear with lantern roof light. Granted conditionally.

22 Elmton Close, Creswell: Erection of a gazebo in front garden. Granted conditionally.

138 Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Extend existing dropped kerb. Granted conditionally.

35 Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree: Demolition of front and rear conservatories. Erection of front canopy, two storey side extension and single storey rear extension and creation of new driveway to the rear with new fence and gate. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garage site to the rear of 35-41 Baker Street, Creswell: Four semi-detached bungalows. Granted conditionally.

10 Haldane Crescent, Bolsover: Retention of engineering works changing the levels of the land, and retention of boundary fence. Granted unconditionally.

Meadow View Stables, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Site two mobile homes on the land near to the existing house and shop. Refused