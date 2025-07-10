Planning permission must be obtained before a new building is erected.

These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

7 Netherleigh Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Reduce the height of one Deodar Cedar tree by 2m, reduce the width on each side by 1.5m, thin the branches by 30%, remove or reduce branches overhanging the neighbouring boundary and raise the crown by removing the bottom two branches.

85 Windermere Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Provision of motorised wheelchair accessible platform lift and external steps to front garden.

15 Balmoak Lane, Tapton, Chesterfield: Beech tree requires 10% crown thin of area of canopy over property to allow more light to reach the garden and house, prune lateral branches growing over the roof of the house to create a 2.5m to 3m clearance from the house.

27 St Philips Drive, Hasland: Single storey extension to front elevation.

Owen Falls Avenue, Chesterfield: Crown raising of all trees abutting footpath to 2.5m and cutting back to fence line to prevent obstruction of the highway. Crown raising of all trees over the highway to 5m to prevent obstruction of high sided vehicles accessing roadway. Prune branches to ensure a 3m clearance from all buildings and structures.

Public open space at The Meadows, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Remove three metres of oak tree's branches that are overhanging garage and property.

270 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Rear single storey extension extending 6m out from rear elevation and 8m in width with flat roof.

11 South Lodge Court, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Reduce 100ft+ high fern tree and potentially remove as soon as possible to make it safe as experts say it is dead.

C A N Ltd, Smeckley Wood Close, Chesterfield Trading Estate, Chesterfield: Erection of training tower (temporary consent for a period of five years).

The Badger, 81 Brockwell Lane, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing building on site and erection of nine detached dwellings, with access off Brockwell Lane.

Louis House, 11 Old Houses, Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Proposed use of premises as a residential care home for two children.

12 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Change of use from mixed commercial and residential to a 13 bed House in Multiple Occupation (HMO), with alterations to the building and grounds including demolition of garages and alterations to access.

20 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and rear raised patio.

5 Westwood Drive, Inkersall: Side attached garage, boundary walling, raising of frontage to extend driveway and associated works.

Winding Wheel, 13 Holywell Street, Chesterfield: Gates to entrance doors on front elevation of the building.

HGV Testing Stations, Harper Way, Duckmanton: Extension to existing vehicular workshop and reorganisation of existing office accommodation.

Church Of The Holy Family, 200 Derby Road, Chesterfield: Outline application for the demolition of existing building and redevelopment for residential use.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land off School House Way, Newbold: Two oak trees require crown lift to 4m over grassed area to facilitate grass cutting and allow more light onto the area. Conditional permission.

Methodist Church, Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Removal of door in west elevation and block up opening with brickwork to match the existing. Conditional permission.

53 Barton Crescent, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey front extension. Conditional permission.

8 Burnbridge Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: One/two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

42 Frecheville Street, Staveley: Single storey front extension. Conditional permission.

34 Hillside Drive, Walton: Pollard one ash tree down to good wood due to squirrel damage. Conditional permission.

82 Hunloke Avenue, Boythorpe, Chesterfeld: Two storey rear extension to create kitchen, living space with bedroom over and a front porch. Conditional permission.

24 Handley Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Widening of existing vehicle access to property. Conditional permission.

5 Norbriggs Road, Woodthorpe, Chesterfield: Garage and rear extension. Conditional permission.

143 Gloucester Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Front porch extension. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

41 North Road, Calow: Change of use from a commercial building to a dwelling.

Cundycroft, Mansfield Road, Heath: Prune three trees.

79 Southgate, Eckington: Listed building consent application for alteration of thatch roof to grey natural slate tiles. Alteration of thatched roof to grey natural slate tiles.

72 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of replacement 1.5 storey four bedroom dwelling with external garage.

Blakelow Cottage, Holestone Gate Road, Holestone Moor, Ashover: Application for prior notification for an agricultural building for the storage of fodder.

62 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Single storey rear extensions, two storey side extension and alterations to existing openings.

Lickpenny Caravan Park, Lickpenny Lane, Ashover: Retrospective permission for the installation of a new static lodge for site manager use and a new motor van waste point.

Snowdon Farm Riding School, Snowdon Lane, Troway, Marsh Lane: Demolition of an existing equestrian building and the construction of a self-build and custom build single storey dwelling.

16 Springfield Road, Barlow: Reconstruction of an Airey PRC type dwelling with brickwork.

228 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Sub-division of existing three bedroomed dwelling into one one-bedroom flat and one two-bedroom flat with new window on side elevation.

High Ashes Farm, High Ashes Lane, Ashover: Listed building consent for repairs and reroofing to stables building with new and replacement rainwater goods to all roofs of the stables.

Club house, Renishaw Park Golf Club, Mill Lane, Renishaw: Remove one tree.

75 High Street, Stonebroom: Dormer loft conversion and alterations to provide bedroom and shower room.

14 St Leonards Place, Shirland: Single storey wrap around extension and loft conversion with rear dormer and Juliette balcony.

Swallows Nest Cottage, Darley Road, Stonedge, Ashover: Installation of three windows to west elevation and installation of five rooflights.

Former Biwaters site, Brassington Street, Clay Cross: Application for advertising consent for one illuminated 9m totem, three directional signage, one clearance bar, two menu board, one order point, four fascia wordmark, two fascia roundel and one non-illuminated banner.

30 Ormesby Close, Dronfield Woodhouse: Removal of existing rear mono pitch roof, and building new walls up off existing extension, with floor over to form a master bedroom with a dual pitch roof and Juliette balcony to east elevation. Relocation of existing 10 solar panels.

Prestedge Barn, Whitefield Lane, Ashover: Change of use from agricultural curtilage to domestic curtilage.

360 hectares of land in Bolsover, Staveley and Sutton cum Duckmanton on both sides of the M1: Reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of a B2/B8 unit at Markham Vale plot 9A pursuant to outline application. Discharge conditions regarding drainage strategy, ecological survey and mitigation, landscape works detailed schemes in relation to the application.

125C Market Street, Clay Cross: Prune row of leylandii trees.

The Mews, Mill Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Construction of two car bay oak fronted/framed timber garage.

67 High Street, Stonebroom: Change of use to children's residential home.

5 Hornbeam Way, Stretton: Prune one lime and two grey poplar trees.

27 Linden Avenue, Dronfield: Lawful Development Certificate for scrubland on side of property to have as domestic garden land.

Garage block to the rear of 39 High Street, Apperknowle: Change of use of brownfield site to housing land with proposed new custom and self build four bedroom dormer bungalow with associated hard and soft landscaping.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Single storey side extension, following removal of existing extension.

Rumbling Farm, Far Lane, Barlow: Single storey extension to create entrance porch, utility room and dog room.

Land on the northern corner of Upper Mantle Close, Clay Cross: Storage and distribution depot.

25 Bramley Road, Marsh Lane: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey rear extension.

71 High Street, Eckington: Change of use of ground floor of existing storage building to form a micro bar.

Hillcrest, Hockley Lane, Milltown, Ashover: Ground floor rear extension. Demolish two single garages and replace with new double garage. Site access alterations to provide 2.4m x 1.3m visibility splay.

1 Forth Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Removal of one silver birch.

Unit 16, Aldred Close, Killamarsh: Side extension to the existing bus/coach maintenance garage to form further internal space for the servicing of bus/coaches including the provision of a rolling road facility.

The Den, Peasenhurst Lane, Ashover: Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with single storey, three bed dwelling.

Central England Co-operative Society, Pinfold Street, Eckington: Retrospective application for siting of an InPost parcel locker to side elevation of supermarket.

229 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Retrospective application for siting of an InPost parcel locker to the rear of public house.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Cemetery, Church Street, Ashover: Remove one plum tree. Approved.

Woolley Farm, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Prune one horse chestnut tree. Conditionally approved.

6 Parkside Shopping Centre, Killamarsh: Installation of extraction and ventilation equipment to rear and shopfront alterations. Conditionally approved. Advertisement consent for two externally illuminated fascia signs and one internally projecting sign. Conditionally approved.

Oakside, Derby Road, New Tupton: Increase height of front boundary wall. Conditionally approved.

4 The Old Priory Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Replacement and/or modification of windows, doors and garage doors to enhance access and safety. Conditionally approved.

Holmewood Library, Heath Road, Holmewood: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation. Conditionally approved.

24 High Street, Apperknowle: Driveway and dropped kerb. Conditionally approved.

50 Bowshaw, Dronfield: Single storey side and rear extension with new porch. Existing single detached garage to be demolished. Conditionally approved.

The Green Nursing Home, 2 Green Lane, Dronfield: Prune four oak trees, one lime tree and six sycamore trees. Conditionally approved.

The Old Vicarage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Installation of two skylights in existing skylight recesses in barn annexe. Conditionally approved.

Ducksick Wood, off Woodknook Lane, Old Brampton, near Chesterfield: Remove one ash tree. Conditionally approved.

3 Oakdell, Dronfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

204 Birkinstyle Lane, Stonebroom: Construction of a dropped kerb and driveway. Conditionally approved.

3 Aspen Close, Killamarsh: First floor side extension and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

The Olden Barn, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton, near Chesterfield: New rooflights and internal alterations to create enlarged kitchen. Conditionally approved.

Browns Haulage, 205 Chesterfield Road, Temple Normanton: Erection of four detached dwellings with balconies to rear. Conditionally approved.

Rosings, Hundall, Apperknowle: Two storey front extension. Refused.

Shirland Golf Club, Pit Lane, Shirland: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed onsite wooden lodge to house a golf simulator. Certificate refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

360 hectares of land on both sides of the M1, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Reserved matters application for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of B2/B8 unit at Markham Vale plot 9A.

Panattoni Park, Linnitt Way, South Normanton: Non-illuminated fascia sign.

32 Hardwick Street, Tibshelf: Conversion of one property back into two properties - 30-32 Hardwick Street.

41 Brookhill, Clowne, Single storey extension to the rear.

2 Elmton Road, Creswell: Internal first floor reconfiguration to provide two additional flats with three rooflights and walkway access.

48 Byron Street, Shirebrook: Single storey rear extension.

45 Portland Street, Clowne: Single storey flat roofed rear/ side extension.

50 Victoria Street, Shirebrook: Change of use of a Class E unit to a hot food takeaway, installation of extraction and ventilation equipment and external alterations.

38 Elmton Road, Creswell: Change of use of offices to three self-contained one-bedroom flats, with the existing retail unit and ground floor flat to be retained.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

24 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Single storey rear extension. Granted conditionally.

6 Beeley Close, Creswell: SIngle storey extension to the rear. Granted conditionally.

4 Tower Crescent, Bolsover: Crown lift one tree to 3m and reduce crown and thin by 20%. Granted conditionally.

20 Smithson Avenue, Bolsover: Prune one tree by 20% and remove deadwood. Granted conditionally.

16 Market Place, South Normanton: Change of use from Class C (dwelling) to Class E. Granted conditionally.

Swallow Barn, Rowthorne Lane, Rowthorne: Retention of conversion of garage to an annexe. Granted conditionally.

Scarcliffe Lanes Farm, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Replacement cattle building. Granted conditionally.

Former Stubbin Wood Special School and Nursery, Burlington Avenue, Langwith Junction: Single storey nursery building for children with Specialist Educational Needs (SEN) with external play areas, covered walkways and associated parking. Granted conditionally.