Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: ​Discharge of condition regarding management and maintenance condition relating to demolition of an existing house and outbuildings and construction of 33 houses, gardens, parking and access.

Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding roof slate in relation to application for alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancilliary function room associated with the use of Dunston Hall as a holiday let and wedding venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land south of Erin Road junction, The Grove, Poolsbrook: Discharge of condition regarding management and maintenance plan in relation to application for 175 houses.

These are the latest planning applications for north Derbyshire

15 Holmebank Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension.

Only The Vape, 396 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Variation of condition regarding approved drawings and removal of condition regarding methodology of works in relation to application for second storey rear extension to create flat above shop and new shopfront on side elevation – to include rear steps/wall to the extension. Land to rear of 20 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Change of use of land to be incorporated as garden.

2 Royston Close, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey front and side extension and front car hardstanding.Land adjacent to 392 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Construction of a three bedroom house and carport with associated boundary treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest plans decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:Chesterfield College Automative Units, 4-6 Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Change of use from education facility to vehicle workshops including Class IV MOT bay, training facility, parts storage, staff, visitor and vehicle parking areas. Conditional permission.

Public conveniences, Hasland Road, Hasland: Conversion of former public toilets to a dessert bar with associated building works including energy efficiency measures and rendering. Conditional permission.

15 Newbridge Lane, Brimington: Construction of one house. Conditonal permission.

48 Newbold Road, Newbold: Alterations to disused office accommodation to form two dwellings. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 Kelburn Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and single storey front extension. Conditional permission.

14 Bretby Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey side extension and single storey side extension to porch. Conditional permission.18 Hucknall Avenue, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with small projection to upper storey corner and extension to existing rear raised patio area. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Appletree Cottage, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs, Chesterfield: Two storey dwelling with detached garage to front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

52 Main Road, Holmesfield: Demolition of part of existing two storey dwelling. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey side and rear including raising the roof height.

119 Stubley Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Front bay and front and rear single storey extensions, hip to gable roof extension, front apex dormer and Velux roof window, rear flat roofed dormer and rear deck and steps.

Brockhurst Mill, Mill Lane, Brockhurst, Ashover: Discharge of conditions regarding pedestrian route, materials, levels, visibility splays, parking, gate/barrier and waste water specifications in relation to application for the construction of a cabin for holiday let within the grounds.36 Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Outline application (means of access not reserved) for demolition of former working men's club and development of nine dwellings served by an access off Chesterfield Road and a shared private drive, with associated parking and gardens.

Woodleigh Motor Sales Ltd, 300 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Change of use of part of building to office, warehouse and workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Change of use of detached garage/workshop to separate two-bedroom dwelling.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:9 Eden Street, Wingerworth: Demolition of existing conservatory, conversion of existing garage to store. Construction of single storey rear and side extension. Conditionally approved.

Common Bank House, Fallgate, Milltown, Ashover: Listed building consent for single storey extension to eastern gable. Conditionally approved.