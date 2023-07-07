35 Redbrook Avenue, Hasland: Garage conversion.Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding window and door design relating to a listed building consent application for the alteration and conversion of existing outbuilding to create a new ancillary function room associated with the use of Dunston Hall as a holiday let and wedding venue.

31 Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Detached garage.

15 Chapel Lane West, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding lighting strategy relating to an application for the demolition of an existing bungalow and erection of a new detached dwelling.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock)

1 Ralph Road, Staveley: Discharge of conditions regarding landscaping, materials, salvage statement, written schemes of investigation – archaeology and historic building recording relating to an application for the demolition of a derelict cottage and erection of one dwelling. Discharge of condition regarding written scheme of investigation – archaeological relating to outline planning application for the erection of two houses.

89 St Philips Drive Hasland: Single storey rear extension.

Handleywood Farm, Whittington Road, Barrow Hill: Solar array.

130 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Off street car parking space.

284 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of first floor to a flat, with new shopfront and flat entrance and retention of gates.

Former Simply Gym, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Variation of condition regarding approved plans relating to the demolition of existing buildings and erection of a self-storage facility and two employment units.

Scout hut, Brookfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Single storey extension to provide welfare facilities.

Latest applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Chesterfield Express, Newbold Road, Chesterfield: Replacement of existing canopy, fuel tanks, pipework, forecourt and alterations to existing parking arrangement. Conditional permission. Proposed ancillary petrol pump signage and proposed new canopy fascia signage with LED downlight lighting strips. Conditional permission.

28 Kinder Road, Inkersall: Single and two storey extensions to the front, side and rear of the property. Conditional permission.

Latest applicatons submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

10 School Lane, Marsh Lane: Dormer extension with Juliet balcony.

42 Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Single storey rear extension.

Land from the east of Dark Lane to the west of Oaks Farm Lane, Calow: Discharge of conditions regarding solar photovoltaics and electric vehicle points in relation to application for 75 houses.

16 Greenway, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension plus new window in north elevation.

Woolley Farm, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor: Partial discharge of condition regarding extension material and full discharge of conditions regarding boundary wall, landscaping, refuse strategy and details of pedestrian link relating to an application for seven houses.Land adjacent west side of 40 Church Meadows, Calow: Discharge of condition regarding public art proposal relating to application for 43 houses.

Camping ground, Matlock Road, Spitewinter, Ashover: New activity and storage building.

Land adjacent west side of 1 Heath Road, Heath: Discharge of conditions regarding materials, levels, boundary treatments, landscaping, sound mitigation and surface water draining relating to approved planning permission for one house.

Gables Farm, Main Road, Higham: Erection of freestanding outbuilding in rear garden.

3 Birch Rise, Cemetery Road, Danesmoor: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and construction of single storey side and rear extension.

Nether Birchitt Farm Cottage, Sheffield Road, Dronfield: Erection of two storey dwelling.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

24 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey extension to rear of existing bungalow and garage.

Single storey extension to rear of existing bungalow and garage. Conditionally approved.

Rose Mount, Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton: Demoltion of existing rear extension and erection of single storey rear extension and balcony above. Conditionally approved.

Lane east of Ducksett Lane and west of Staveley Lane, Eckington: Outline application for up to 41 dwellings. Refused.

Pinegroves Caravan Park, High Lane, Tansley: Lawful development certificate for proposed use for static and touring caravans without control on the number. Refused.