​Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

​16 Orchard View Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of a single storey rear extension.

10 Ringwood Road, Brimington: Change of use from vacant office to residential dwelling.

37 Troughbrook Road, Hollingwood: Single storey front extension.

1 Bamford Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Conversion of public house to form nine unit house in multiple occupation.

The Pump House Farm, The Paddocks, Mastin Moor: Self build new bungalow and detached garage adjacent to Old Pump House Farm.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

12 Broadoaks Close, Spital, Chesterfield: Prune, crown lift, crown thin and remove dead wood from cherry tree. Conditional permission.

402 Old Road, Chesterfield: Crown thin six trees and crown reduce two of them to 15m in height and reduction of overall width to 10m. Conditional permission.

Britannic House, 44 Duke Street, Staveley: Use of property from a dwelling to a larger house in multiple occupation for seven persons. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

197 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Two storey front extension and single storey rear extension.

Land north-east of Ivy Cottage, The Hay, Ashover Hay: Self build new dwelling.

Fanshaw House, Fanshaw Bank, Dronfield: Fell two holly trees, one cherry tree, one silver birch and one pear tree.

2 Holland Close, Morton: Single storey rear extension and single storey side extension connecting existing house to existing garage.

Land 200m north of junction with Main Road to west of Long Lane, West Handley, Marsh Lane: Construction of agricultural storage building.

10 School Street, Eckington: Prune two beech trees and one hawthorn tree.

5 Valley Close, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Single storey side and rear extension.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

9 Heath Common, Heath: Prune six trees and fell five trees. Approved.

Lime Tree House, Main Street, Heath: Crown reduce one sycamore tree by two metres. Approved.

26 Campion Drive, Killamarsh: Demolition of rear conservatory and demolition of side integral garage, erection of two storey front, rear and side extensions, insertion of two first floor windows to existing south-east facing gable end. Conditionally approved.

1 Church Close, Renishaw: Side and rear extension to form new kitchen/dining room and lounge plus internal alteration work. Conditionally approved.

Keston, Ashover New Road, Woolley Moor: Single storey rear and side extension. Conditionally approved.

138 Stubley Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing porch and construction of new porch and single storey front extension and re-rendering of dwelling. Conditionally approved.

19 Church Street, Dronfield: Listed building consent for retrospective application for cellar conversion. Conditionally approved.

30 Northern Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Crown lift one red sycamore tree. Conditionally approved.

7-11 Bridge Street, Pilsley, near Chesterfield: Retention of usage of site for storage and distribution purposes relating to hot tubs. Conditional approval.

Moorland View, Baslow Road, Holymorside: Two storey side extension with front elevation hip roof dormer to create family/dining room and utility room with bedroom and en-suite over. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

28 Peregrine Way, Tibshelf: Convert loft with a dormer conversion to the rear, two Velux windows to the front.

6 Red Lane, South Normanton: Single storey extensions to front and rear and creation of room in roof space with three roof lights.

2 Pear Tree Farm, Rowthorne: Erection of garden shed and log store. Alterations to existing stone wall.

102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook: New shop frontage and installation of new air conditioning condenser to rear elevation. Two illuminated fascia signs, one projecting sign, various signage behind and on glazed shopfront and frosting to glass with cutouts for signage.

Site of former 107 and 108 Water Lane, South Normanton: Development of five dwellings,comprising two pairs of semis and one detached property.

Land between 5 and 6 Tallys End, Barlborough: Erection of three industrial units.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

45 Littlemoor Lane, Newton: Single storey wraparound extension with first floor extension to rear. Granted conditionally.

16A Claylands Road, Whitwell: Pruning of one beech tree. Granted conditionally.