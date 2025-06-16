These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit 1, Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road, Clay Cross: Change of use to a coffee shop/cafe/restaurant with drive through takeaway, alterations to unit including installation of drive thru lane (requiring partial demolition) and associated works.

739 Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Construction of a three-bed dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Court, Hassop Road, Staveley: Retrospective application for the erection of three dwellings.

Are new-build houses planned for your neighbourhood?

11 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: Conversion of existing B&B hotel to a three-person House in Multiple Occupation.

Unit 2, First Floor, 41 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield: Change of use to two self-contained flats.

Land adjacent 65 St Johns Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Erection of four two bedroom apartments with associated parking and amenity space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Old Pheasant Court, Chesterfield: Prune back lower boughs of three ash trees to the main stem to give a crown lift of 6-8 metres, reduce the overhang over all three properties and rebalance the crown by pruning back remaining branches that are out of shape.

12 Lakeside Close, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension extending 2.5metres from back wall of house. Materials to match existing. Proposed single storey rear extension extending 2.5 metres from back wall of house. Materials to match existing.

McDonalds, 33 Low Pavement, Chesterfield: Refurbishment of shopfront to include the redecoration of the fascia panels, projecting sign, window frames and doors, with associated works.

160 Newbold Road, Newbold: Single storey side and rear extension and provision of parking to front with dropped kerb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Part demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new summer room to the rear of the property. Re-render of the property.

Shorts Financial Services, 2 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Signage to side and ends of building.

10 Quantock Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Enlarge kitchen to ground floor with new rear window and patio door and new side entrance door. New shower room and study to first floor. Create two vehicle hardstanding spaces to frontage.

2-4 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield: Replacement of three plant deck condenser units and removal of wall-attached condenser unit.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

44 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Single storey rear extension to existing bungalow dwelling and demolition of existing garage. Conditional permission.

185 Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Retrospective consent for drive gates. Conditional permission.

99 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: New off road parking space and new dropped kerb to front of property. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springwood Farm, Cowley Lane, Holmesfield: Appeal against Enforcement Notice.

12 Gosforth Close, Dronfield: Erection of a single storey rear extension, conversion of existing carport to habitable room and a new porch entrance.

Lark Rise, New Road, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Increase ridge height by approximately 810mm to allow for new first floor accommodation with rear dormer. Alterations to ground floor. Front garage and porch/hallway extension, and front balcony. Provision for heat pump to rear.

85 Deerlands Road, Wingerworth: Garage conversion, demolition of existing porch and replacement front extension with lean-to roof, tarmacing of drive with new dropped kerb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barlow Hunt kennels, Horsleygate Road, Holmesfield: Replacement stable block.

Grange Hall Farm, Barlow Grange, Barlow: Demolition and re-siting of the boundary wall.

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield, Dronfield: Lawful Development Certificate for the construction of new attached single storey side garage, extended paved vehicle hard standing and insulated render finish to eastern wing of farmhouse.

28 Green Lane, Killamarsh: Demolition of outbuilding and erection of a self-build bungalow on land next to 28 Green Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Tree Farm, Matlock Road, Walton: Application for prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural building to dwelling.

Grassmoor View, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs, Chesterfield: Construction of two storey self-build family home and detached garage with associated hard and soft landscaping and to regularise the temporary placement of a static caravan for inhabitation whilst the dwelling is being constructed.

The Old Windmill, Matlock Road, Span Carr, Ashover: New barn for agricultural use and keeping of cattle.

71 West Street, Eckington: Retrospective application for siting of an InPost parcel locker to side elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somerset House, 1 Top Road, Calow: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation.

21 Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to side elevation of supermarket.

Central England Co-perative, Main Road, Renishaw: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation of supermarket.

43 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Retrospective application for siting InPost parcel locker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Corner Pin, Station Road, Morton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker.

Spar Texaco, Holmewood Service Station, Chesterfield Road, Holmewood: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker.

Unit 5, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, near Chesterfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker.

11 Church Street, Pilsley, near Chesterfield: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker to front elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

You Can Hire Ltd, Rotherham Road, Eckington: Notice of intention to prune beech trees. Approved.

76 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of one lime tree. Conditionally approved.

Magnolia Cottage, Amber Lane, Kelstedge: Construction of detached double garage with hipped roof. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kensington, Longcourse Lane, Duckmanton: Erection of a single storey front extension, a double storey side extension, a roof terrace above a new porch and a single storey rear extension, along with the demolition of a bay window and a conservatory at the rear. Conditionally approved.

40 Birch Close, Killamarsh: First floor extension. Conditionally approved.

14 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Pruning of two silver birch trees. Part approved, part refused.

27 Ullswater Drive, Dronfield: Two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Rembrandt Drive, Dronfield: Two storey extension to side of existing dwelling. Conditionally approved.

Sharley Park Leisure Centre car park, Market Street, Clay Cross: Advertisement consent for the display of four illuminated advertisements. Conditionally approved.

77 Church Lane, North Wingfield: Self build dwelling for own use. Subject to legal agreement.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

17 Moor Lane, Bolsover: Vehicular access.

25 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Two storey side extension, remove hip roof and replace with gable. Convert the attic with full length dormer to the rear and two roof lights to the front.

24 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Single storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Beeley Close, Creswell: Single storey extension to the rear.

6A Chesterfield Road, Barlborough: Erection of double garage.

50 Pattison Street, Shuttlewood: Conversion of house into children’s home.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

17 Babbington Street, Tibshelf: Development of four semi-detached dwellings and two storey rear extension to 17 Babbington Street. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

65 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Erection of single storey front and side extension to form store and porch, with internal ground floor remodel and complimentary boundary wall to front elevation. Granted conditionally.

Land 150 metres north-west of Markland Farm, Markland Lane, Elmton: Agricultural access. Granted conditionally.

Westfield Lodge, Westfield Lane, Barlborough: Demolition of existing front bays and outbuilding. Erection of a two storey side extension and single storey side extension including a front porch. Removal of existing roof and construction of an attic storey with two front facing dormer windows and single rear facing dormer window. Re-surfacing of existing landscaping. Granted conditionally.

1 Midland Way, Barlborough: Installation of a temporary vehicle canopy and two compressed air storage tanks, repositioning of existing automatic gate and fence and landscaping alterations. Granted conditionally.