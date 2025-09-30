These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

11 Station Road, Barrow Hill: Works to beech tree.

The Fold, 4 Somersall Willows, Chesterfield: Felling of two alder trees.

St Peter and St Paul School, Hady Hill, Hady, Chesterfield: Felling of six dead elm trees, removal of dead branches from three healthy mature trees.

3 Kelburn Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey side and front extension.

115 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Change of use of commercial property to a dwelling with associated alterations.

Land to the east of Manor Road, Brimington: EIA screening opinion request.

32 Brookside Glen, Chesterfield: Single storey and two rear extensions, alterations to roof, new front porch and dormer boxing and render to walls. New single storey side extension and rear raised patio.

Pond Yards Farm, Renishaw Road, Mastin Moor: Alterations and increase in ridge height to existing roof.

Morrisons, 1 Barnfield Close, Staveley: WeBuyAnyCar signage on the proposed elevations of the pod. Retrospective application for full planning permission for the erection of a “WeBuyAnyCar” pod structure.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

6 Sunningdale Rise, Walton, Chesterfield: Extension to open canopy over front of house. Conditional permission.

43 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: First floor extension on top of the existing garage and single/two storey rear extension with associated alterations. Conditional permission.

Gordon Lamb (Nissan and Renault), Discovery Way, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Illuminated comms wall sign, illuminated post sign, illuminated fascia sign, illuminated pylon sign and illuminated entrance portal. Conditional permission.

5 Market Place, Chesterfield: One accessibility sign, two car park signs, one 55ins digital screen, six internally illuminated fascia signs, one window manifestations, one nameplace, three projecting signs and one block of four small mandatory posters. Conditional permission.

Verge outside M1 Commerce Park, Markham Lane, Duckmanton: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project. Conditional permission.

The Little Castle, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Retrospective application for one of illuminated post sign, three sets of individual 3D letters, off sign written text and logo and two off correx unit signs. Conditional permission.

C A N Ltd, Smeckley Wood Close, Chesterfield Trading Estate, Chesterfield: Erection of training tower (temporary consent for a period of five years). Conditional permission.

20 Spruce Close, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and rear raised patio. Conditional permission.

High Street Dental Clinic, 38 High Street, Staveley: Rear extension and alterations. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Ledum House, Main Road, Heath: Fell one yew tree, one apple tree, one holly tree and one lilac tree.

18 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Removal of guard rails to rear facing windows/doors at upper ground floor level. The construction of a balcony over the full width of the property with stair access down to rear garden space, balcony to be fitted with glass side screens glazed with glass of obscure visibility.

21A Market Street, Clay Cross: Conversion of first floor to three bedroom dwelling.

18 Westfield Road, Dronfield: Removal of the existing hip and replace with gable to convert the attic space with dormers. Single storey rear kitchen extension with basement below.

1 Radbourne Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one silver birch tree.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

All Saints Parish Church, Church Street, Ashover: Prune one Norway maple tree to give 2m clearance from The Old Bake House, to fell one dead cherry tree, and to prune one laurel shrub to give 2m clearance from The Crispin Inn. Approved.

Land north-east of 70 And 72 Malthouse Lane, Malthouse Lane, Ashover: Fell one cedar tree. Conditionally approved.

The Cottage, 2 School Hill, Cutthorpe: Demolition of existing rear porch and alterations and extension to existing front porch. Conditionally approved.

Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Change of use and conversion of stable block to holiday accommodation with associated alterations, amenity space and parking. Conditionally approved.

Snowdon Farm Riding School, Snowdon Lane, Troway, Marsh Lane: Demolition of an existing equestrian building and the construction of a single storey dwelling. Conditionally approved.

St Winnows, Ashover New Road, Woolley Moor: Single storey timber framed detached garage to front elevation, Rear dormer with associated formation of a first floor balcony. Conditionally approved.

Hill Farm, Chesterfield Road, Unstone: Conversion of existing outbuilding to create two ancillary annexes for family members. Conditionally approved.

Unit 16, Aldred Close, Killamarsh: Side extension to existing bus/coach maintenance garage to form further internal space for the servicing of bus/coaches including the provision of a rolling road facility. Conditionally approved.

Land south of 38 Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Residential development of 64 dwellings with associated parking, landscaping and Sustainable Urban Drainage system. Community sports pavilion, outdoor seating areas, storage and parking provision. Community play equipment and outdoor gym equipment, three full size football pitches, new Multi-Use Games Area and skate park. Landscaping and tree planting to recreational green space. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Francesca, Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Two garden rooms with covered pergola, linked sun terrace and outdoor swimming pool.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

2 Elmton Road, Creswell: Removal of 10/12 conifer trees. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

2 Elmton Park Mews, Mansfield Road, Elmton: Reduce height of sycamore tree and fell ash tree. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

Dog exercise field, Main Street, Palterton: Part retrospective change of use from agricultural land into a dog exercise field and retrospective creation of access and proposed hardstanding and fencing/gate. Refused