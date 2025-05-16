Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land off School House Way, Newbold: Crown lift two oak trees to 4m over the grassed area.

The Green Nursing Home, 45 The Green, Hasland: Shorten the overhanging branches of a sycamore tree and a beech tree by up to 2m to reduce nuisance to neighbouring properties, removed dead branches on an oak tree.

12 Old Houses, Piccadilly Road, Chesterfield: Use of premises as a care home for two children (preferably siblings).

30 Hoylake Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension.

14 Park Hall Avenue, Walton: Fencing.

29 Rother Avenue, Brimington: Rear single storey extension.

30 Cemetery Terrace, Brimington: Single storey rear extension.

27 Foljambe Road, Brimington: Erection of an outbuilding to the rear of the property to be used as a games room and leisure activities, plus decking.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

21 Paisley Close, Staveley: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

West Garth, 27 Church Street Old Whittington, Crown lift and prune all trees within curtilage of property. Conditional permission.

65 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to the front elevation. Conditional permission.

81 High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Fell mature beech tree showing signs of extensive decay. Conditional permission.

Land to the east of Highland Road, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Cut all overhanging branches back to the nearest point so as not to encroach onto property at 15 Aviemore Close. Conditional permission.

Hulford Street, Chesterfield: Fell 10 dead elm trees within woodland area. Conditional permission.

Land off former 4 Highfield Road, Newbold: Erection of a four-bedroom detached self-build dwelling. Conditional permission.

67 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Felling of three trees. Conditional permission.

Superior House, Broombank Park, Chesterfield Trading Estate, Chesterfield: Extension and alteration to existing building and improvement to existing service yard. Conditional permission.

51 Greenbank Drive, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Creation of a driveway with drainage channel and dropped kerb. Certificate of Lawfulness of Proposed Use or Development (CLOPUD) granted.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

9 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Ground floor side/rear extension.

3 Lime Grove, Ashover: Car port.

West Bank, Church Street, Ashover: Construction of a single storey wc and utility room extension to the east gable, together with a single storey garden room replacement within the courtyard. Listed building consent for the construction.

50 Bowshaw, Dronfield: Single storey side and rear extension with new porch. Existing single detached garage to be demolished.

3 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Erection of a self build single detached dwelling house with surface car parking and associated landscaping.

Ford Farm, Barn Hurst Lane, Ogston, Higham, Alfreton: Single storey side extension to form utility room.

62 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Three residential single storey bungalows with detached garage.

6 Keswick Place, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey detached garage.

131 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey rear extension.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

100 Cecil Road, Dronfield: Two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

127 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Alterations to existing detached garage to form a granny area, including new hip roof build up and forming link between house and garage. Conditionally approved.

39 Penrose Crescent, Arkwright Town: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension. Certificate issued.

17 The Ridgeway, Coal Aston: Erection of a single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

233 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

349 Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Ruardean, School Lane, Brackenfield: Extension of stable building to provide store for implements for domestic and equestrian use. Conditionally approved.

7 Yew Tree Drive, Killamarsh: Two storey and single storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Ashgate Hospice, Ashgate Road, Ashgate, Chesterfeld: Crown thin a sycamore tree by 30%. Conditionally approved.

Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock: Steel framed hay barn. Conditionally approved.

Troway Hill Farm, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Single storey extension to the existing front garage building. Conditionally approved.

7 Chaddesden Close, Dronfield: Combination of side/rear and front extensions to existing property – single storey – and associated landscaping works. Conditionally approved.

Allotments, Ward Street, Tupton: Reduce branches by two to three metres of oak tree that overhang allotments and boundary with Farm View, Tupton. Conditionally approved.

Oaktree Farm, Matlock Road, Oakerthorpe, Alfreton: Construction of a roof over existing manege and installation of a horse walker. Conditionally approved.

Block Stone Ltd, Bolehill Quarry, Bole Hill, Wingerworth: Lawful Development Certificate for warehouse, office and car parking use across the whole of the site identified. Certificate refused.

Land to the south-east of Spring Cottage, Chapel Hill, Ashover: 1.5 storey dwelling with two bedrooms in the eaves space. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Scarcliffe Lanes Farm, Scarcliffe Lanes, Upper Langwith: Replacement cattle building.

4 Church Street, Barlborough: Fell one weeping ash tree.

Farnsworth Farm, Marlpit Lane, Bolsover: Expansion of operations for use of premises for storage of agricultural and civil engineering contracting machinery and equipment, storage of civil engineering products and materials, plant hire and sales and maintenance and aggregate storage and sales, recycling of soil and soil forming materials and associated office and staff facilities.

Land adjacent 13 Derwent Drive, Tibshelf: Erection of a three-bedroom custom and self build bungalow.

Land between 1 and 3 Redbridge Close, Shirebrook: Erection of compressor room.

Land 150 metres north-west of Markland Farm, Markland Lane, Elmton: Agricultural access.

2 Clowne Road, Barlborough: Removal of existing chimney, infilling of rear courtyard with single storey flat roofed extension with log burner chimney, roof lanterns and Velux roof windows, canopy over front entrance door and alterations to other doors and windows in white uPVC.

Banks Farm, Newton Road, Tibshelf: Retrospective application for retention of a building for the storage of logs.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

30 Stinting Lane, Shirebrook: Conservatory to rear. Granted conditionally.

Land to the rear of 6 to 8 Church Street, Clowne: Removal of two conifers. Determine not to make a Tree Preservation Order.

Creswell Crags, Crags Road, Creswell: Installation of Air Source Heat Pumps and associated timber fenced compound. Granted conditionally.

10 East Parade, Whitwell: Replacement windows. Granted conditionally.

23 The Hill, Glapwell: Front extension with two front facing dormers. Loft conversion with flat roof rear dormer. Erection of a double garage to front. Granted conditionally.

Mill House, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith: Construction of two storey side extension with render and stone materials and associated works. Granted conditionally.

