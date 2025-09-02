Planning authorities make decisions on applications for new build properties.

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

180 Somersall Lane, Chesterfield: Removal of lower branches of two Scots Pine trees that are an obstruction to pedestrians and residents of the property.

42 St Marys Gate, Chesterfield: Installation of air conditioning in the ground floor reception office consisting of internal air conditioning cassette and free standing external air conditioning condenser. Connecting pipework will be fixed on the external fabric and run internally through the suspended ceiling void to the internal cassette.

5 Market Place, Chesterfield: Reduce elder tree by 2-3m to height of wall.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

7 Marchwood Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Glazed porch to existing raised terrace. Conditional permission.

Public open space at The Meadows, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, Remove three metres of oak tree branches overhanging garage and property. Conditional permission.

15 Balmoak Lane, Tapton, Chesterfield: Crown thin of 10% to area of beech tree’s canopy over property. Prune lateral branches growing over roof of the house to create a 2.5m to 3m clearance from the house. Conditional permission.

73 Keswick Drive, Newbold, Chesterfield: Crown lift oak tree in back garden. Conditional permission.

Car park to the rear of Council House, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Removal of sycamore tree to rear. Unconditional permission.

The Rectory, Church Street, Brimington: Crown lift one beech tree to 6m over adopted highway, prune to ensure 2m clearance from structures. Unconditional permission.

12 Vicar Lane, Chesterfield: Illuminated fascia and projecting signs. Conditional permission. Replacement of shop front and redecoration. Conditional permission.

Grangers International, Enterprise Way, Duckmanton: Installation of roof mounted 250.71kW solar PV system comprising of 551 x Canadian Solar 455w modules. Conditional permission.

St Helena Centre, 3 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Installation of PIV system. Conditional permission.

149 Calow Lane, Hasland: Works to create hardstanding and enlargement of driveway for new access. Conditional permission.

31 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Remove dead trunk and leave remaining live trunk of one alder tree. Crown raise one beech tree and one ash tree to reduce shading and improve amenity and balance. Conditional permission.

7 Netherleigh Road, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Reduce one deodar cedar tree by 2m, reduce width on each side by 1.5m, thin branches by 30%, remove or reduce branches overhanging neighbouring boundary and raise crown by removing the bottom two branches of the tree. Split decision with conditions.

27 St Philips Drive, Hasland: Single storey extension to front elevation. Refused.

Land to the west of Dunston Lane, Newbold: Request to fell oak tree with a split trunk and a large crown that is a danger in a public open area. Refused.

5 Westwood Drive, Inkersall: Side attached garage, boundary walling, raising of frontage to extended driveway and associated works. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

All Saints Parish Church, Church Street, Ashover: Pruning of one Norway maple tree to give 2m clearance from The Old Bake House, fell one dead cherry tree and prune one laurel shrub to give 2m clearance from The Crispin Inn.

The Highwayman, Baslow Road, Eastmoor, Chesterfield: Advertisement consent for one illuminated replacement pole sign, two replacement monolith signs, one new facade sign and one entrance sign.

Land north of 20 Mansfield Road, Killamarsh: Installation of a beacon brazier standing approximately 5.6m above ground.

Velocity Point, Wreakes Lane, Dronfield: Prior notification application to install of roof mounted 54.6kW solar PV system comprising of 120 x Canadian Solar 455w modules.

2 Azure Drive, Holmewood: Conversion of garage to gymnasium.

Amber Croft, Main Road, Higham: Double storey rear extension with balcony, single storey rear extension, roof window and dormers to front and rear of property, new front porch, new windows, and white render to external walls.

Crown Inn, Main Road, Higham: Listed building consent application for rebuild of structurally defective west elevation wall, internally and externally, with insertion of currently absent foundations, tying wall into existing fabric and replacing perished stone as required.

Badgers Quarry, Hockley Lane, Ashover: Replacement rear conservatory.

616 Derby Road, Wingerworth: Removal of existing roof and proposed new gable roof, with increase ridge height, and dormers to the front and rear. New windows and doors, rendering, and cladding.

Land to the rear of Highcliffe to Little Well, High Street, Apperknowle: Change of use from agricultural land to dog exercise field.

10 Stubley Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey side extension incorporating a structurally altered existing outbuilding.

7 Laurel Close, Eckington: Construction of two storey side extension.

99 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Change of use of existing concrete hardstanding area to include a beer garden associated with The Underdog Bar and become a multi-use space.

Recreation ground, Milken Lane, Far Hill, Ashover: New semi-permanent practice net.

152 Main Road, Shirland: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single storey rear extension.

31 Marsh Avenue, Dronfield: Retrospective application for erection of rear extensions and driveway works.

152 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Removal of existing roof and fitting of new roof with dormers to front and rear, raising the ridge by 0.75m to form rooms in the loft space, and proposed single storey rear extension.

127 Castle Hill, Eckington: Construction of front and side single storey extension to form garage and porch with associated works to property.

8 Stonelow Road, Dronfield: Two storey rear extension, raising the roof to accommodate a loft conversion and internal alterations.

28 Bloomery Way, Clay Cross: Lounge extension to form link between house and garage.

15A Chestnut Avenue, Eckington: Alteration of access and egress including dropped kerb.

15 Chestnut Avenue, Eckington: Alteration of access and egress including dropped kerb.

Castle Farm, South Hill Lane, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Listed building consent for replacement of four timber windows and two timber external doors. Works are also to include the rotation or replacement of stone sills below two external doors, over-boarding of kitchen and utility ceilings, over-boarding of kitchen and utility walls, removal of facing brick arch within kitchen, removal of internal door, and replacement of fitted kitchen and utility with associated floor & wall tiling.

Tesco Extra, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker on side elevation of supermarket.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

29 Lea Road, Dronfield: Removal of one beech tree and one pine tree and pruning works to one birch tree. Approved.

The Wincel, Cripton Lane, Ashover: Single storey front and side extensions to semi-detached property. Platform lift to front of property and retractable awning above existing front glazing. Conditional approval.

63 Church Lane, North Wingfield: Change of use of garden summer house to a mixed use of ancillary domestic use and holistic health treatments. Conditionally approved.

Blue Horizon, Main Road, Higham, Alfreton: Installation of solar panels. Conditionally approved.

Leicester Villa Farm, Main Road, Troway, Marsh Lane: Intention to pollard 35 poplar trees. No objections.

Grassmoor View, Mansfield Road, Corbriggs: Construction of a new two storey self-build family home and detached garage with associated hard and soft landscaping and to regularise the temporary placement of a static caravan for inhabitation whilst the dwelling is being constructed. Section 106 completed.

Averill Farm, Evershill Lane, Morton: Lawful development certificate for use of existing dwelling for a children’s home for one young person, with a maxium of two visiting support workers. Certificate refused.

Abbott Farm, Doehole Lane, Brackenfield: Two storey side extension. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

32 Oxcroft Estate, Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree: Crown lift and crown reduction for nine lawson cypress trees, removal of six trees, one hedge and three shrubs, move five fruit trees to front and rear garden, move one tree to front garden and another tree to rear boundary and move two shrubs.

2 Elmton Road, Creswell: Removal of 10/12 conifer trees.

2 Elmton Park Mews, Mansfield Road, Elmton: Reduce height of one sycamore tree and fell one ash tree.

Markland Farm, Markland Lane, Elmton: Hedgerow removal notice to remove hedgerows. Prior notification application for proposed agricultural access track.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

39 Main Street, Palterton: Extension to evening opening hours from 10pm to 11pm and installation of a small outdoor seating area to the side of The Pickled Pear, the outdoor area will cease operation at 9pm daily. Granted conditionally.

45 Portland Street, Clowne: Single storey flat roofed rear/side extension. Granted conditionally.

76 Recreation Road, Shirebrook: Change of use from shop to hot food takeaway and installation of a vertical extraction pipe to the rear. Granted conditionally.

South View, Mansfield Road, Creswell: Second storey side extension with balcony, single storey side extension and two storey extension to the front. Granted conditionally.

The Stables, Old Hall Lane, Whitwell: Retention of wooden garden fence and gate. Granted unconditionally.

78 High Street, South Normanton: Retention of metal signage and wall mounted barbers pole. Granted conditionally.

*The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk