These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

45 Middlecroft Road, Staveley: ​Demolition of existing outbuildings and proposed new garden room to the rear of 45 Middlecroft Road.

39 Vincent Crescent, Chesterfield: Removal of one cypress tree, one plum tree and one maple (Japanese) tree.

Brearley Hall, Woodmere Drive, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Felling of one oak tree.

New-build planning applications in north Derbyshire

The Limes, 161 Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Crown thin two lime trees to a maximum of 20% throughout the crown, remove major dead wood and crown lift to 6m to suitable replacement branches, selectively thin and reduce branches growing towards 161 Walton Back Lane.

2 Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: Ground floor rear extension to shop, conversion of first floor dental laboratories to one two-bed flat with external alterations and provision of an additional refrigeration condensing unit.

70 Foljambe Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: One and two storey rear and side extension with front porch.

Unit 4, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Smoking shelter, change of external appearance to parts shutter door and removal of oil tank enclosure to replacement oil tanks and timber tyre store.

Land to the west of Bevan Drive, Inkersall: Residential development comprising the erection of 102 dwellings together with landscaping, infrastructure, access arrangements and associated works.

1 Bunting Close, Walton, Chesterfield: Large oak tree to be trimmed because of excessive shading, crown thin by 30% and crown reduction (horizontal and height) by 1m.

35 McMahon Avenue, Inkersall: Change of use of the site to a mixed commercial/residential use with the use of the existing outbuilding as a salon.

32 Hazlehurt Avenue, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Retention of outbuilding in the rear garden.

Land off Hartfield Close, Hasland: Specialist care home with associated access, landscaping, parking and associated works.

62 Walgrove Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of a single storey dwelling with a driveway access from Hillside Drive.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

16 Kingsmede Avenue, Walton: Single storey rear extension. CLOPUD refused.

Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Pruning of tree branches overhanging boundary by one metre. Conditional permission.

36 Paxton Road, Tapton, Chesterfield: Formation of a subterranean room with decking above, construction of a salon/office in rear garden and replacement of front porch canopy. Conditional permission.

102 Hady Crescent, Hady, Chesterfield: Dormer roof. Conditional permission.

11 Old Road, Chesterfield: Board sign. Conditional permission.

9-15 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: Conversion of retail and office areas to form three apartments. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Demolition of four former cricket sheds.

2 Elmton Road, Creswell: Single storey extension to the rear. Formation of a screened plant area. Reconfiguration of the existing car park and provision of two ramps to the northern and eastern elevations. Removal of the outside drinking area and shed buildings.

385 Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: External balcony over existing flat roof with metal access stairs.

Garage block, Pendean Close, Blackwell: Demolition of three existing garages and construction of two semi-detached bungalows.

St Bernadettes Catholic Church, 59 High Street, Bolsover: Change of use from a Roman Catholic Church to a community centre hosting charity shop, food bank food pantry and charity offices.

Heathfield Gardens, 163-165 High Street, Tibshelf: Single storey extension.

1 Mansfield Road, Glapwell: Single storey side extension.

13 Stratton Road, Bolsover: Single storey rear extension which extends beyond the rear wall by 3.7m, with a maximum height of 3.7m and eaves height of 2.4m.

Land rear of 221 Creswell Road, Clowne: Construction of a dormer style bungalow and separate detached double garage.

18 Buckthorn Close, Bolsover: Change of use from residential dwelling to a children’s home for a maximum of three children.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

45 Portland Street, Clowne: Single storey extension to side and rear. Granted conditionally.

Land south-west of Brockley Wood, Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree: Full planning application comprising proposed link between Shuttlewood Road and Oxcroft Lane, including demolition of Boleappleton Farm and outbuildings, ground level changes, and construction of 161 dwellings with public open spaces, access routes, landscaping and works. Granted conditionally.

