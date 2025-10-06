These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

184 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Removal of storm damaged branch on Scots Pine tree close to the boundary with the neighbouring property, no 186.

St Peter and St Paul School, Hady Hill, Hady, Chesterfield: Remove epicormic growth from the base of 16 lime trees, fell one beech tree, reduce the crown all round by 6m of one beech tree, raise the crown by 3m of another beech tree, remove the sub-lateral branches of a beech tree within 2m of the roof of the building, and remove three lateral branches of a sycamore tree.

1 St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield: Addition of an obscured window to northern gable.

2 Ling Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of detached garage to front of property with render to walls.

70 Stand Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Installation of air source heat pump.

Wards Recycling Units, 1-3 Newbridge Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Extension to the Donald Ward Limited existing waste management facility, to include erection and use of a new building and creation of a separate vehicular access from Newbridge Lane.

PE WeldRight, 32 High Street, Staveley: Single storey rear extensions, single storey side extension, alterations and rear raised terrace to building.

143 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Dropped kerb and alteration of pavement in line with dropped kerb.

Walton Evangelical Church, Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Extensions and alterations.

14 Manor House Court, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Single storey verandah to rear elevation.

49 Wentworth Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey side extension.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

15 Canalside Crescent, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

10 Burgess Close, Hasland: First floor rear extension, first floor side extension and front porch. Conditional permission.

20 Newbold Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield: One and two storey side and rear extension, alterations to the dwelling and demolition of existing garage. Conditional permission.

Land to the west of 271 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Outline application for up to two dwellings. Conditional permission.

Avenue House Surgery, 109 Saltergate, Chesterfield: Works to willow and small trees, bushes and removal of suckers from grass and garden. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Cemetery, Church Street, Ashover: Prune one lime tree.

Rose Cottage, Hill Road, Ashover: Erection of a subterranean garage.

The Grange, Summerley Road, Apperknowle, Dronfield: Erection of single storey garage extension to dwelling, listed building consent for the proposed extension.

Sutton Scarsdale Hall, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale: Prune low hanging branches on yew tree that are overhanging into car park and causing an obstruction.

Shirland Lodge, Chesterfield Road, Shirland: Prior notification for a general purpose agricultural building to store silage, hay, straw and fodder.

12 Hallfields Rise, Shirland: Crown reduction for one oak tree.

74 Hardy Lane, Calow: Erection of single storey garage.

9 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Alterations to fenestration and conversion of an existing store room creating a new master bedroom suite. Alterations to the existing roof including removal of lower front gable with new fascia/soffit to flat roof. Replacement cladding and new off white render. Erection of 1.8m boundary fence.

1 Linacre Avenue, Danesmoor: Single storey rear extension.

37 Barnes Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Change existing flat roof to pitched roof on the existing rear extension.

9 Guildford Close, Danesmoor: Single storey side extension and alterations to create double garage, master bedroom, dressing room and en-suite.

The Blue Stoops Inn, High Street, Dronfield: Advertisement consent for one illuminated tray roadside sign, one illuminated roundel/logo mounted on wall, one illuminated swing sign using existing bracket, three illuminated lettering of The Blue Stoops. Listed building consent in relation to this proposal.

30 Strettea Lane, Higham, Alfreton: Dormer extensions to the first floor, garage extension and conversion.

Woodthorpe Hall, Fanshaw Gate Lane, Holmesfield: Fell one Scots pine tree, one pear tree and one oak tree, raise the crowns of one ash tree, two oak trees and one sycamore tree.

3 - 5 Barnes Lane, Dronfield Woodhouse: Retrospective application for an InPost parcel locker to front/side of retail shop.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Honeycroft, Mansfield Road, Heath: Fell one pine tree. Approved.

Hawthorn House, Main Road, Heath: Prune one hawthorn and one cherry tree. Approved.

7 Laurel Close, Eckington: Two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Pine Lodge, Birkin Lane, Wingerworth: Garage adjacent to bungalow with solar panels. Conditionally approved.

140 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Installation of an Air Source Heat Pump to the rear of the property. Conditionally approved.

Stable building and land south of Cowley Lane, Dronfield: Demolition of existing stable building and replace with self-build new dwelling and stable block. Conditionally approved.

62 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Part retrospective single storey rear extensions, two storey side extension and alterations to existing openings. Conditionally approved.

Barlow Croft, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Demolition of an existing dwelling and replacement with a self-build new dwelling, and associated works. Conditionally approved.

8 Church Street, Dronfield: Prune five sycamore trees. No objection.

Hillcrest, Hockley Lane, Milltown, Ashover: Ground floor rear extension. Demolish two single garages and replace with new double garage. Site access alterations to provide 2.4 x 43m visibility splay. Conditionally approved.

82 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Extensions and raising of the roofline by 300mm with the inclusion of new solar panels. Conditionally approved.

18-20 Sales Avenue, New Tupton: Retrospective application for siting of InPost parcel locker. Conditionally approved.

Tesco Extra, Bridge Street, Clay Cross: Retrospective application for siting an InPost Parcel Locker on side elevation of supermarket. Conditionally approved.

Unit 5, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Retrospective application for siting an InPost parcel locker. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Phase 1C development site, Meadow Lane, Shrebrook: Drainage infrastructure connecting new development approved via outline application and reserved matters application to the existing drainage network, via a new connection made at Lavender Close, Shirebrook.

Speetley Equestrian Centre, Worksop Road, Barlborough: Change of use of site to encompass equine clinic and equestrian centre use and extension of existing building to form an equine clinic and a new vehicular access.

Clowne After Schools Club, Clowne Junior School, King Street, Clowne: Roof mounted solar panels.

11 Sheffield Road, Creswell: First floor extension above existing side extension.

Florists, 3 Mansfield Road, Creswell: Conversion and alterations to existing outbuilding/florist to form holiday let accommodation.

15 Speetley View, Barlborough: Removal of Styraciflua Liquidambar (sweet gum) tree.

3 Adin Avenue, Shuttlewood: Single and two storey rear extension.

15 Collins Avenue, South Normanton: Single storey rear and side extension.

Bolsover Castle, Castle Street, Bolsover: Fell down to 3m two stems of acer pseudoplatanus tree closest to boundary wall. Another acer pseudoplatanus has been tagged for removal. Fell two ash trees south-east of group close to gate.

52 Skinner Street, Creswell: Single storey extension to side and rear.

27 Rotherham Road, Clowne: Erection of an orangery to the rear.

Nampara, Steel Lane, Bolsover: Single and two storey side extension and erection of detached timber garage.

35 Mitchell Street, Clowne: Timber car port.

7 High Street, Tibshelf: Solar panels to detached garage roof.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

Community Centre, Kirkstead Road, Pinxton: Change of use of a former youth centre to educational and community uses. Granted conditionally.

Garage site to the rear of 1-5 Worksop Road, Whitwell Common: Demolition of existing garages and change of use from green space to extend existing car parking facility. Granted conditionally.

2 Plymouth Avenue, Pinxton: Install an additional three silos. Granted conditionally.

South Normanton Athletic Football Club, Lees Lane, South Normanton: Replacement floodlighting scheme, including new poles and LED lighting units with reduced light spill. Granted conditionally.

St Helens Church Hall, Church Street East, Pinxton: Demolition of existing church hall and erection of a new single storey church hall. Granted conditionally.

New Middle Club, Welbeck Street, Whitwell: Conversion of former club to nine residential flats. Granted conditionally.

13 Mansfield Road, Hillstown, Bolsover: Two storey rear extension to the rear to provide two additional one bedroom flats. Granted conditionally.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk