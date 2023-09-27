Plans for changes to filling station and Tesco store in Chesterfield and Holmewood

Planning applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock)

Land at north-east to Markham Vale and Employment Site and M1 and the south-west of B419 Seymour Link Road, Woodthorpe: Proposed diversion of public footpaths, Staveley no 29 (part) and Bolsover no 34 (part).Peveril Filling Station, 300 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor: Demolition of existing building and the creation of charging zone, erection of EV chargers, erection of canopy, LV panel and forecourt works.

2 Haddon Close, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and single storey side and rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

65 Manor Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to front and side elevations, single storey rear extension and detached garage.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

25 Porter Street, Staveley: Detached house with detached garage and associated landscaping work.

Appplications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Land to the north of Storforth Lane substation, Storforth Lane, Chesterfield: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage facility. Conditional permission.

10 Church Street North, Old Whittington: Replace four windows with single glazed timber sash style windows. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Holmebank Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension. Conditional permission.

74 Manor Road, Brimington: Demolition of garage and erection of a side and rear extension with rear dormers. Conditional permission.

White Lodge Farm, Breck Lane, Barrow Hill: Demolition and alteration of existing buildings to create five additional new dwellings with associated landscaping, car parking, access and sewage treatment plant. Conditional permission.

Adjacent to 214 Tapton View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Outline application for a one bedroom bungalow with all matters reserved. Refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

69 Ashover Road, Old Tupton: Discharge of conditions relating to phase one desk study, phase two site investigations, intrusive site investigation, site levels and landscape in regard to an application for the demolition of existing dilapidated residential bungalow and construction of a new two storey residential dwelling house with garage parking and garden.

Land on the west side of Chesterfield Road, Holmewood: New double stacked heat pump and new CO2 gas cooler within existing service yard on north elevation. Advertisement consent to install seven fascia signs, two projecting signs, one plain frosting, 13 dibond panels, two vinyl, one high internally illuminated double side gantry sign. Installation of new ATM with new camera and iight. Applications in relation to Tesco store.

62 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Demolition of existing bungalow and proposed construction of five two storey residential dwellings with garages and creation of new access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Beechwood Road, Dronfield: Rear single storey extension and terrace.

18 Frances Drive, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension, raised patio and replacement sectional garage.

Brookside Farm, Mill Lane, Millthorpe, Holmesfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension.

The Old Windmill, Matlock Road, Span Carr, Ashover: Lawful development certificate for conversion of the existing garage into a three bedroomed accommodation annexe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Single storey rear extension to bungalow and pitched roof to existing garage.

10 Buttermere Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two storey side and part rear extension with single storey front and rear extensions.

Joseph Ash Metnor Galvanising Ltd, Hardwick View Road, Holmewood: Prior notification to the installation and operation of rooftop mounted PV solar panels.

Killamarsh Mill, Sheffield Road, Killamarsh: Installation of two liquid storage tanks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Hill Farm, Amber Lane, Slack, Ashover: Prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to a dwelling house.

32 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Consent for three proposed advertisements, including one internally illuminated sign to shop front and two existing signs to the side of the shop to be re-wrapped. Application relates to Soft Options Interiors.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Alton Hill, Alton, Chesterfield: Car and horse box port.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire DIstrict Council:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Ullswater Place, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey front extension. Conditionally approved.

14 Harewood Crescent, Old Tupton: Rear single storey extension. Conditionally approved.