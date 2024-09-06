These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

​The Spinney, Woodlands, Brimington: Demolition of buildings.

12 Hazlehurst Avenue, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Crown reduction of one sycamore tree.

Sutton Court Lodge, 2 Chesterfield Road, Brimington: Replacement of existing timber doors with new double glazed timber doors. Listed building consent for this work.

11 Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Front extension porch.

77 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: One/two storey extension to the side and rear with a rear dormer.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Scrapes, 10 Stephenson Place, Chesterfield: Change of use to hot food takeaway with extraction equipment to rear. Conditional permission.

7 Winster Road, Staveley: Single side/rear extension.Conditional permission.

143 Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Single storey side extension and raising ridge line with dormers. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Ankerbold House, Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton: Replacement windows and front door with wooden frames and vacuum glazing. Listed building consent for this work.

The Grange, Summerley Road, Summerley, Apperknowle, near Dronfield: Intention to fell one sycamore tree and prune one sycamore tree.

Land east of Parkhouse Hotel, Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Advertisement consent for two new illuminated fascia signage, four poster cases, window manifestation, six fascia frames and car park signage.

Lickpenny Caravan Park, Lickpenny Lane, Ashover: Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of part of caravan park for stationing of a warden’s residential chalet adjoining car park at site entrance. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing construction of machinery and plant store to the east of car parking area. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use regards departure from approved site layout in respect of plots 17-21.

Holly Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton: Single storey side extension.

14 Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Single storey side and rear extension, two storey side extension, raised patio area and rendering of property.

Thorntree Farm, Cullumbell Lane, Uppertown, Ashover: Demolition of stable block, store and plant room and erection of self-build dwelling with associated parking and garden.

2 Broadleys, Clay Cross: Installation of a new shop front including renovation of existing wooden characteristics of historical importance.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

20 Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Boundary wall and gates to the eastern boundary (Hockley Lane) and extension of the south boundary to meet new east wall (revised application following previous approval). Conditionally approved.

55 Ravensdale Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Erection of a single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Ashgate House Nursing Home, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Prune two beech trees, one oak tree and one privet tree. Conditionally approved.

15 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Two-storey side extension with single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

16 Silver Birch Way, Wingerworth: Installation of Air Source Heat Pump to the rear of property. Conditionally approved.

223 Birkinstyle Lane, Stonebroom: Double storey rear extension for the enlargement of existing retail shop floor and first floor rear extension to create additional bedroom with raised walkway and external staircase and new electrically operated gate to rear. Conditionally approved.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

Woodland Farm, Meadow Lane, Shirebrook: Single storey side extension. Existing conservatory roof to be replaced with flat roof adding two lanterns.

Cenotaph, Market Place, Bolsover: Cleaning and maintenance of war memorial.

Oakside, Stockley Lane, Glapwell: Conversion of detached garage into residential accommodation for dependent relative.

73 Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Advertisement consent for a mix of illuminated and non-illuminated signs.

155 Alfreton Road, South Normanton: Replacement of windows.

Applications decided at Bolsover District Council:

Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park, Chesterfield: Demolition of four former cricket sheds. Granted conditionally.

Poplar Birch, Rowthorne Lane, Rowthorne, Doe Lea: Demolition of dwelling and construction of new two storey five bed house with integral garage and associated outbuilding and parking. Granted conditionally.