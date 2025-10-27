These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

9 Hucknall Avenue, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield: Flat roof extension.

144 Hady Lane, Hady, Chesterfield: Rear extension.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

68 Edale Road, Mastin Moor: Two storey side/rear extensions and alterations to front garden to accommodate three off street parking spaces. Conditional permission.

129 Middlecroft Road, Staveley: Two storey side extension, single storey front and rear extension. Rendering part of existing dwelling. Conditional permission.

Land between 34 and 38 Lake View Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of detached dwelling including access. Conditional permission.

12 Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield: Change of use from mixed commercial and residential to a 13 bed HMO, with alterations to the building and grounds including demolition of garages and alterations to access. Conditional permission.

1 Loxley Close, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Ground floor rear extension and first floor rear extension to existing house. Conditional permission.

101 Calow Lane, Hasland: Erection of 1.8m high fencing to rear and side boundary with 103 Calow Lane. Conditional permission.

197 Chesterfield Road, Staveley: Alterations to land levels to create driveway, including retaining walls and associated works with the creation of a vehicular access. Conditional permission.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Chimes, West Street, Eckington: Erection of two-storey side extension over existing garage and single-storey rear extension.

20 Ashford Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension and second storey roof conversion.

18A Northern Common, Dronfield Woodhouse: Lawful Development Certificate for a single storey rear extension.

23 Bramley Park, Marsh Lane: Prune three silver birch trees.

Barn north of Red House Farm at the corner of Holestone Gate Road and unnamed road, Ashover: Agricultural livestock shelter.

45 Church Lane, Calow: Install a single hard standing and dropped crossing in permeable tarmac and replace existing hard standing in front of the property

Beechfield House, Milken Lane, Far Hill, Ashover: Lawful Development Certificate to confirm a material start has been made to establish a two bedroom residential unit.

90B Southgate, Eckington: Fell one cedar tree.

18 Caernarvon Road, Dronfield: Conversion of attached garage to include new pitched roof and rear raised deck and widening of driveway.

The Rectory, Top Road, Calow: Self-build detached house and garage and access to top road at land adjacent.

4 Thanet Street, Clay Cross: Conversion of public house into five dwellings and construction of apartment block consisting of four apartments on a public house car park.

Stone The Crows, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield: Building of one additional storage unit.

Hardwick Bungalow, Middle Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Detached single storey wooden stables and driveway.

2 Brassington Street, Clay Cross: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed change to the use of the existing dwelling property to a six bedroom HMO.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Cemetery, Church Street, Ashover: Prune one lime tree. Approved.

Sutton Scarsdale Hall, Hall Drive, Sutton Scarsdale, Chesterfield: Prune low branches of yew that are overhanging into car park and causing an obstruction. Approved.

Graveyard, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Fell one sycamore tree and pruning of trees. Conditionally approved.

7 Betony Close, Killamarsh: Extended dropped kerb. Conditionally approved.

125 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Alterations to existing garage to form larger office area/store together with extending the existing car port with a new pitched roof to office section and plastic roof to car port. Conditionally approved.

25 Elm Tree Drive, Wingerworth: Single storey rear extension, garage conversion and window alterations. Conditionally approved.

28 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: First floor rear extension and detached garden room to rear. Conditionally approved.

36 Springfield Road, Barlow: Ground floor front and rear extensions. Conditionally approved.

3 School Lane, Marsh Lane: Removal of two existing steps and replacement by three new steps together with a new large landing, partially enclosed by a new front wall and a new side wall, additionally an external short stairlift will be installed to assist access. Conditionally approved.

11 Heath Avenue, Killamarsh: Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed conversion of an integral garage to living accommodation. Certificate issued.

35 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Determination of a high hedges complaint relating to an evergreen hedge. Works required.

360 hectares of land in Bolsover, Staveley and Sutton Cum Duckmanton on both sides of the M1, Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton: Reserved matters application for access, appearance, layout and scale of a B2/B8 unit at Markham Vale plot 9A pursuant to outline application. Conditionally approved.

2 Park Farm, Dronfield Woodhouse: Prune one beech tree. Part approved, part refused.

46 Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Replacement self build four bed single storey dwelling and detached outbuilding. Refused.

Norwood Cottage Farm, Cinder Lane, Killamarsh: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed caravan used for ancilliary domestic purposes. Certificate refused.

Baxter House, Stretton Road, Tansley: Lawful Development Certificate for proposed construction of timber stable building. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

12 Hardwick Close, New Houghton: Lawful Development Certificate for the use of a dwelling as a children’s home for up to two children, with a manager and two carers who would stay overnight, working on a rota basis.

Manor Farm Cottage, Astwith Lane, Astwith, Chesterfield: Fell two conifer trees and replace with fruit trees.

35 Elm Tree Avenue Shirebrook: Two storey and single storey rear extension and single storey front extension.

Land west of Seymour Link Road, Woodthorpe: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project.

Land in front of 26 Spa Croft, Tibshelf: Installation of a permanent stone sculpture on a designated area of land.

Young Vanish Inn, The Hill, Glapwell: Installation of replacement signs to include one double sided totem signs, one 'V' shaped post mounted corex sign, two double sided post mounted directional signs, two roundels, three sets of individual letters on runner bars and one pictorial projecting sign.

Grass verge to the front of The Croft, Church Street, Bolsover: Clear basal epicormic growth, crown lift trees over highway to provide 5.5 metres clearance, reduce lower lateral branches by up to two metres to minimise breakage risk and clear away from BT lines to four mature lime trees.

Sports ground, Moor Lane, Bolsover: Siting of three shipping containers used for storage of archery equipment and one steel welfare/office unit used as a clubhouse.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

15 Collins Avenue, South Normanton: Single storey rear and side extension. Granted conditionally.

3 Bank Close, Creswell: Single storey extension to rear and side. Granted conditionally.

27 Rotherham Road, Clowne: Erection of an orangery to the rear. Granted conditionally.

Land to the rear of 170A Crompton Street, New Houghton: Construction of two new three-bedroomed houses on existing hard-standing yard.

Granted conditionally.

Land to the rear of 8 Neale Street, Clowne: Outline planning application for the erection of four dwellings including layout and access. Granted conditionally.

Bolsover Antiques Centre, Castle Street, Bolsover: Change of use to place of worship. Granted conditionally.

The Byre, Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover: Retention of conversion of agricultural building to dwelling. Granted conditionally.

*The details of planning applications can be found in public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk