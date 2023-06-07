Former site Of Avenue Villa, Avenue Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding land contamination, coal mining, declaration of site safety, surface water drainage, compliance with separate systems for foul and surface water on site, biodiversity enhancement plan, landscaping, boundary treatment to northern boundary and compliance with closing off of access from Sheffield Road in relation to the erection of a new care home with separate detached day units and creation of new access and parking areas.

52 Lindale Road, Newbold: Detached outbuilding.

3 Marchwood Close, Brockwell: First floor side extension.

Russell House, 16 Gladstone Road, Chesterfield: Two storey and rear extension.

Planning applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

2 Central Pavement, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for internal refurbishment and improvement works to the banking hall, internal spaces and refurbishment repair works to the external shopfront and replacement of existing signage with new. Conditional permission. Advertisement consent for replacement of two existing fascia and two existing hanging signs with Santander’s new logos and lettering on Central Pavement and Market Place elevations. Conditional permission.

255 Walton Back Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Extension to rear of property, part single storey and part two storey and extension to drive. Conditional permission.Land to the side of 307 High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Erection of new dwelling. Conditional permission.

Planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Sports ground, Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley: Proposed cricket scorebox in front of the bowling green on the Miners Welfare recreation ground and the demolition of the existing scorebox.

27 The Square, Main Road, Cutthorpe: First floor side extension to create bedroom over existing garage/store.Crofters Barn, Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh: Change of use of land to site a converted horse box to sell food and drink during trading hours (affecting setting of a listed building).

Amber House, Vernon Lane, Kelstedge, Ashover: Erection of temple feature.

Land at junction of Barlow Lees Lane and Gateland Lane, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Retention of two horse shelters, manege and horse exercise apparatus (affecting public right of way).

580 Derby Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing bungalow. Proposed two-storey detached house and detached garage to front.

3 Valley Road, Barlow: Construction of new front gable, front and side extension, raising of the roof to create first floor with roof lights.

54 Summerfield Road, Dronfield: Single storey side and rear extension.

Sunnyside, Slack Lane, Slack, Ashover: Two storey rear extension to existing dwelling (affecting setting of a listed building).

24 High Street, Dronfield: Change of use from health clinic business to domestic use dwelling (listed building/conservation area).

St Bartholomews Church, High Street, Clay Cross: Take down existing boundary wall, clean the stone and rebuild to existing height and length using lime mortar (conservation area, affecting setting of a listed building).

29 Main Road, Cutthorpe: Two storey side and rear extension with balcony, single storey rear extension, Velux roof light and a new vehicular access (conservation area).

Land to east of Stretton View, Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley: Change of use from agricultural to equestrian, installation of a stable block, manege and new access/entrance (affecting public right of way).

Moorland View, Baslow Road, Holymoorside: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of 1.5 storey side extension.

17 Chesterfield Road, Eckington: Detached single storey outbuilding to rear to use as home gym.

24 Green Lea, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey extension to rear of existing bungalow and garage.

54 Market Street, Eckington: Double storey rear extension,

change of use from existing offices to flats, shopfront alterations including new front window and door (conservation area).

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Border View Farm, Rod Moor Road, Dronfield Wodhouse: Retention of play area. Conditionally approved.

Land west of 90 to 100 Broom Drive, Grassmoor: Change of use of amenity land for the provision of 22 parking spaces (amended plan). Conditionally approved.