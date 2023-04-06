Pomegranate Theatre, Corporation Street, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions relating to partial – cleaning methodology, partial – specification of works, means of surface water disposal from roof, cross section showing relationship between extension and four gables, specifications for doorways and opening, details of new doors and screens, reuse of original library racks concerning the refurbishment of Grade II listed Stephenson Memorial Hall, containing theatre, museum and art gallery, to create an integrated cultural centre.

Former Simply Gym, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions relating to tree protection measures and demolition method statement concerning demolition of existing buildings and erection of self storage facility including office use and two employment units.

10 Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield: Resubmission of application to extend permissable licensing hours from10am to 12am daily.

Planning applications for north Derbyshire (photo: Stock Adobe/Volker Kreinacke)

Land west of Wash House Lane, Chesterfield: Discharge of condtions relating to construction goods space, biodiversity enhancement plan, tree protection measures for ground investigation, tree protection and construction management plan concerning new three-bedroom bungalow with attached garage and associated landscaping.

132 High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Compliance with conditions relating to access, space for car parking, no gates to accesses, steepness of driveway, EV charging point and discharge of conditions relating to tree protection measures, materials, soft landscaping concerning erection of detached house.

Land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Discharge of conditions relating to phasing scheme, delivery of local centre, delivery strategy, design code/framework, scheme to improve pedestrian connectivity with Bolsover Road, construction management plan, construction details of estate roads, highway details, disposal of highway surface water, management of streets, outfall of surface water, sewerage drainage investigations, drainage hierarchy, avoidance of additional surface water run-off, attenuation ponds, site investigations, findings of site investigations, desktop study and remedial works, habitat metric, badger survey, badger protection measures, construction environmental management plan, landscape and ecological management plan, tree protection plan and arboricultural method statement, management of public areas, written statement of investigation, employment and training scheme, materials, land levels, in accordance with noise and vibration assessment and sustainability in relation to the development of up to 650 houses, residential care facility, Local Centre, community building and community garden extension. Approval of reserved matters for the enabling works and infrastructure across phases 1 and 2 including details of layout, scale, external appearance, landscaping and access.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

11 Castleton Grove, Inkersall: Resubmission of plan for retention of garden games room, external store and boundary wall and covered yard/canopy. Conditional permission.

Hady House, Hady Hill, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for removal, refurbishment and re-installation of existing bollards, gate pillars and wrought iron gate and change operation of electric gates from hinged to sliding. Conditional permission.

Manor Offices, Old Road, Chesterfield: Outline application for demolition of existing office premises and erection of residential dwellings. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Mill Farm, Crow Lane, Barlow: Change of use and extension of agricultural buildings to form three two-storey houses with demolition and building work (conservation area). Relocation of agricultural storage building, shop/office and toilet/shower block within existing Barlow Fisheries.

Wessington Primary School, The Green, Wessington: Single storey extension to form enlarged classroom.

Menel Farm, Handley Lane, Handley, Clay Cross: Restoration of derelict farmhouse to create four-bed holiday let, change of use of attached barns into stables and tack room. Change of use of detached barn to one-bedroom holiday let. Demolition and rebuild of Dutch barn. Demoltion of shed to former covered area.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Grass verge adjacent to Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh: Erection of memorial silhouette statue. Conditionally approved.