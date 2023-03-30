​Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Goldwell Rooms car park, Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding site remediation in relation to erection of 72-bed care home with private amenity space and parking facility.

14 Bretby Road, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two-storey side extension and single storey side extension to porch.

Plannng applications in north Derbyshire (photo: Adobe Stock/Alexandr Ivaschenko)

110 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and erection of single-storey side and rear extensions to existing bungalow.

Woodside, 343 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Retrospective application for the installation of two wall mounted compressors, a cold room extension and a metal structure to house gas cylinders.

University Of Derby, St Helena Centre, 3 Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, Chesterfield: Listed building consent for installation of two radon sump systems and one positive input ventilation system.

20-22 Newby Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Construction of minor retaining walls, removal of stepped approach, dropping of kerbs to facilitate access.

Latest applicatons decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

Jackson Bakery, New Hall Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of condition regarding revised parking layout relating to residential development of seven units and ancillary works. Discharge of planning conditions.

Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding schedule of works and archaeological written statement of investigation relating to listed (former) farm buildings associated with Dunston Hall including repairs to walls, roofs, floors, windows and doors. The insertion of a steel framework to provide necessary structural support. Partial discharge of condition.

Adjacent 929 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield: Discharge of conditions regarding environmental management plan and biodiversity and management plan relating to demolition of one existing house and outbuildings and construction of 33 houses. Discharge of planning conditions.

104 Storrs Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

15 South Lodge Court, Ashgate, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory to allow for two-storey side extension with attached carport and single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Keri House, Main Road Barlow: Notification to prune two silver birch trees, one maple tree, one eucalyptus tree and crown lift one walnut tree covered by Barlow Conservation Area.

Cottage at corner of North Lane, Main Road, Old Brampton: New vehicular access, stone wall and paved hardstanding (conservation area).

16 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Application under the neighbour notification scheme for a single-storey rear extension.

Manor Cottage, Station Road, Pilsley: Erection of four two-storey houses and detached garages,including access roads.

Land adjacent to 166 Market Street, Clay Cross: Application to discharge condition relating to materials regarding application for 11 affordable homes.

19 The Crescent, Holymoorside: Demolition of rear conservatory, carport and side lean-to, construction of single-storey side extension and rear extension, removal of existing roof and first floor, replacement of slightly steeper roof incorporating solar panels and new windows.

Southcote Manor, Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Erection of single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory, single- storey side extension, erection of detached garage.

Telecommunications mast opposite 109 Green Lane, Dronfield: Prior notification for proposed installation of 15.0m Phase 8 Monopole.

Chesterfield Road, Grassmoor: Residential development of former Derbyshire County Council storage depot to erect five detached two-storey houses and create new access.

Latest applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

Gladstone Arms, Morton Road, Pilsley: Application to discharge conditions relating to external doors, windows and rooflights, site accommodation, vehicular access, parking and manoeuvring, collection of waste, bird and bat migration, surface water drainage and parking space material regarding the conversion of pub into four houses. Conditions discharged.

Barlow Village Hall, Millcross Lane, Barlow: Extension of main hall into existing storage area, raising of existing wall between gables, replacement of pitched roof between gables to flat with roof lantern, addition of two large window openings on east elevation. Conditionally approved.